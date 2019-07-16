Collaborative Classroom Launches The Learning Portal

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center for the Collaborative Classroom, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to providing curricula that support the academic, ethical, social, and emotional development of children, today announced the launch of The Learning Portal. The Learning Portal helps teachers keep and manage program resources and student reproducibles, build and share paperless assessments and reports, and get the very latest communications, updates, and instructional pacing notifications. The portal also aggregates district-level data into an easily accessible dashboard and is 508 compliant for people with disabilities.

“With easy-to-manage apps and an intuitive mobile-friendly layout, teachers now have a powerful teaching support system,” said Tim Millen, Chief Technology Officer, Collaborative Classroom. “The Learning Portal is a one-stop dashboard where teachers can access all important educational resources from anywhere and at any time. The tools are extremely fast and greatly minimizing the time a teacher spends to find resources.”

The Learning Portal also gives teachers the power to manage seamless digital transitions with Access Pro. Inside Access Pro allows users to instantly connect to the Digital Teacher’s Set (DTS), which includes the digital versions of all printed manuals and their components. Teachers can quickly reference Teacher’s Manuals wherever they are, and manage the in-class transition from print to digital materials with ease. Access Pro is available on mobile devices in on- or off-line mode so the user can easily manage seamless transitions of materials between print, desktop, and mobile.

ClassView Pro simplifies collecting, synthesizing, and sharing student assessment data, portfolios, and reporting for the Being a Reader™, Making Meaning®, Being a Writer™ and SIPPS® programs. Teachers can monitor student progress by rolling up individual or group level information for more efficient reporting. The new tools allow teachers to simply and quickly create classroom, group, and student-level data sets. ClassView Pro is also available on mobile devices.

In addition to these must-have teaching resources on the Learning Portal, Collaborative Classroom also offers an enhanced plan with these expanded tools and features:

Enhanced reporting facilitates a 360° view of student and district-level data. By bringing together all assessment data, conference notes summaries, and social skills summary views, enhanced reporting enables district administrators to quickly aggregate data across the school and across grade levels for multiple schools.

Single Sign-on (SSO) simplifies teacher access, streamlines login and password management, and links teachers to district or third-party portals and other learning management systems.

Automatic Roster Management synchronizes school rosters via automatic sync or Collaborative Classroom–managed CSV upload.

The Sandbox Environment is a data environment where districts can test rosters and functionality without damaging live data.

