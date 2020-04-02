Collabtech Group Announces Investment by Knox Capital; Plans for Hiring & Further International Expansion

MESA, Ariz., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collabtech Group , the trusted global provider of collaboration technology services, today announces a strategic partnership with Knox Capital Holdings, LLC (“Knox”). With an already strong presence in 110 countries, the investment from Knox is intended to accelerate its international expansion plans. Founded by Shawn Leonard less than three years ago, Collabtech has completed close to 12,000 projects for high profile end users across a variety of industries. Within the next year, Collabtech is projected to double its infrastructure to serve even more customers. Customers and end users alike will benefit significantly from this increased global workforce.



Prior to the new coronavirus pandemic, the digital workplace market was already a large and rapidly growing market, valued at between $12-$29 billion with annual growth rates exceeding 19%. But COVID-19 has dramatically changed the business landscape, with an even more significant percentage of the world’s workforce now working remotely. Virtual collaboration - and the right tools and services to enable it - are more important than ever.

“We started a dialogue with Shawn last year, and immediately saw the market opportunity,” says Alex Gregor, founder at Knox Capital. “Collabtech is already a global player in the workplace collaboration space, and we hope our combination of capital and value-added expertise will help further catalyze growth.”

Collabtech is a white label services provider, known to help companies collaborate better together. With partners such as Lenovo and HP, the rapidly growing company primarily offers deployment, adoption, maintenance and management support services to help end users maximize their use of Microsoft, Zoom and Google tools. As it gears up for strategic expansion, the company will be bringing on core team members in human resources, accounting and sales at its Arizona location. Collabtech is also actively seeking field collaboration specialists internationally to support its clients around the world. Interested applicants can learn more about careers with Collabtech by visiting https://collabtechgroup.com/careers-page .

"Up until this point, we’ve been fortunate to self-fund our investments in the team and infrastructure,” says Shawn Leonard, founder & CEO of Collabtech. “I always knew when it was time to bring in additional capital, I wanted it to come from a true partner. That’s exactly what Knox is. Aside from the capital itself, the team at Knox has helped a number of companies reach their true growth potential. I’m incredibly confident that we’ll grow faster together, and help even more companies work better together with best of breed technology tools. Especially during this difficult time, when so many teams are required to collaborate remotely, we want to be a light in the darkness and help them do so productively and enjoyably."

To learn more about Collabtech’s offerings, please visit https://collabtechgroup.com/request-info .

About Collabtech

Founded in 2017, Collabtech was created to bridge the gap between smart collaboration technology tools and end user success. With a strong presence in 110 countries and counting, the company has experienced significant growth year-over-year and made its mark in the space due to its deep technical expertise and exceptional services. To learn more, please visit https://collabtechgroup.com/ .

About Knox Capital

Foundational Capital for Middle Market Businesses. Founded in 2013, Knox Capital was created to provide capital and hands-on operating resources for founder and entrepreneur-owned middle market businesses. We operate under flexible investment horizons through private investors that are focused on the long-term. By utilizing our extensive executive and operating advisor network, Knox makes tailored investments across industries in partnership with owners and management. Knox Capital is headquartered in Chicago, Ill. Learn more at www.knox-cap.com.