Collagen Protein & Grass Fed Whey Bring Health And Recovery Benefits In Bonk Breaker’s New Premium Protein Bars

Santa Monica, California, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonk Breaker’s history of delivering fresher, tastier, and healthier nutrition bars continues with Premium Protein Bars that use a cutting-edge blend of pasture-raised collagen protein & grass fed whey for an all-natural, low calorie, low carb offering.

Premium Protein Bars are ideal for everything from recovering after a hard workout to a healthy, on-the-go snack. They’re under 200 calories with low net carbs, made with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients, prebiotic fiber for digestive health, and without the addition of artificial sugars or sugar alcohols. A blend of collagen and whey combine to provide all nine amino acids for a vital source of complete protein.



Recently recognized as “the hottest ingredient” by Nutrition Business Journal, collagen offers a myriad of benefits far beyond muscle recovery. This protein makes up 30% of the human body and has been shown to support joint health, stimulate a healthy metabolism, and promote healthy brain function. Collagen is not a complete protein on its own because it’s missing the essential amino acid tryptophan, which is why Bonk Breaker’s proprietary recipe blends grass-fed whey and collagen.



“We created the Premium Protein line to address the nutritional attributes that are most important to our customers: high protein, low sugar, and only real food ingredients,” said Bonk Breaker Co-Founder Chris Frank. “We love the fact that these bars are perfect for everyone from elite athletes to those of us in search of a healthy, on-the-go meal replacement. Nobody else has created a product that compares, and we’re excited to lead the market for collagen-based nutrition bars.”



Premium Protein Bars are currently available in two flavors, Double Fudge Brownie, and Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Chip, with each offering 15 grams of protein. A third flavor, Cookies & Cream, will be available in September. All Bonk Breaker bars are all-natural using real ingredients that are GMO free, paleo friendly, and gluten-free.



For more information visit BonkBreaker.com.



About Bonk Breaker

Co-founded by Jason Winn and Chris Frank, both elite level (and hungry) athletes, Bonk Breaker’s mission is to be the nutrition brand of choice for weekend warriors, families and world-class athletes alike – anyone eager for the best tasting and freshest bars, chews, and hydration drinks on the planet. The Santa Monica, California-based company’s quest began when Winn and his mother baked the first Peanut Butter & Jelly energy bar in Mama Winn’s kitchen, and continues today with an ever-expanding lineup of products and flavors combining all-natural, non-gmo, gluten-free ingredients.

