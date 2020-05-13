Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Collapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:43pm EDT
IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath speaks in her office during the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and IMF in Washington

A collapse in consumption and other incoming data are dragging down the outlook for the global economy, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.

Gopinath said economic data gathered since April confirmed the IMF's forecast for a 3% contraction in global economic output, and potentially worse scenarios.

"If anything, it looks like the outlook will worsen," she told a conference hosted by the Financial Times newspaper, adding that the collapse of consumption would likely "lead to downward revisions."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:18pWall Street falls on Powell's grim outlook
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:11pDEUTSCHE BANK CRITICISED IN INTERNAL N.Y. FED AUDIT : German newspaper
RE
01:00pOfficials Weigh Long-Term Coronavirus Plans as Restrictions Are Lifted -- 3rd Update
DJ
12:58pLondon stocks drop as economy shrinks at record pace in March
RE
12:55pRECKITT BENCKISER : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
12:46pRoyal Caribbean offers $3.3 billion in bonds, pledges 28 ships as collateral
RE
12:43pCollapse in consumption dragging down global economic outlook - IMF
RE
12:42pAmid pandemic, world economy projected to shrink 3.2% in 2020 - U.N.
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED : GENTING SINGAPORE : 1Q Revenue Fell 36% on Covid Impact
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
3Shares of sensor maker AMS dive after proposes capital hike
4EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..
5ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group