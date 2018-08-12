Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Collapsed UK retailer BHS pension scheme secured by $1 billion insurance buyout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2018 | 02:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the Wood Green branch of department store chain BHS after its final closure in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The pensions of 9,000 employees of collapsed British department store chain BHS were secured on Sunday after a specialist insurer announced an insurance buyout of the firm's 'BHS2' scheme covering 800 million pounds of liabilities.

Pension Insurance Corporation said the buyout left members of the scheme, which was set up in 2017 following BHS's collapse and a cash injection by former owner Philip Green, fully insured and certain to receive benefits under the scheme.

A pension insurance buyout involves a transfer of the promise to pay pension fund members, shifting that responsibility from the fund to the insurer, and giving policyholders a guaranteed income stream.

BHS fell into administration in 2016 with a pension deficit of 571 million pounds, with 11,000 jobs lost as result. An outcry over the collapse prompted the government to try to clamp down on bosses who do not do enough to protect workers' pensions.

In February last year Green, who was blamed by British lawmakers for the demise of the BHS, paid 363 million pounds to plug a hole in the pension scheme. Green had sold the chain in 2015 for one pound.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:07pCollapsed UK retailer BHS pension scheme secured by $1 billion insurance buyout
RE
02:01pU.S. soybean cargo docks in Chinese port after weeks at anchor amid trade row
RE
01:30pU.S. soybean cargo docks in Chinese port after weeks at anchor amid trade row
RE
01:26pAlaska seafood industry braces for China tariff pain
RE
12:40pNASA NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINIST : Parker Solar Probe Begins Journey to the Sun
PU
12:05pKENNEDY SPACE CENTER : NASA, ULA Launch Parker Solar Probe on Historic Journey to Touch Sun
PU
10:20aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : More arrests for Napier service station robbery
PU
10:20aNEW ZEALAND POLICE : Police catch alleged offender from service station robbery yesterday
PU
09:40aCONGRESS OF PHILIPPINES : House approves "Revised Agricultural Tariffication Act" proposal
PU
09:34aIsrael seeks early re-tender of mining rights to shore up Dead Sea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia's PIF has shown no interest in bankrolling Tesla buyout
2HEXINDAI INC - ADR : Beijing struggles to defuse anger over China's P2P lending crisis
3U.S. soybean cargo docks in Chinese port after weeks at anchor amid trade row
4AIR CANADA : Next Air France-KLM boss must not surrender French interests - director
5TESLA : TESLA: Musk's tweet of making Tesla private a bridge too far?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.