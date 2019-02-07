Collective Medical : Appoints Allison Barlow to Head of People

Collective
Medical delivering the nation’s largest and most effective network
for care collaboration, today announced the appointment of Allison
Barlow as head of people. Collective is enabling care collaboration
across the continuum in ways never before possible—which requires a
curious, tenacious and creative team dedicated to innovating. As head of
people, Barlow is focused on nurturing a learning growth culture that
empowers employees to reach their fullest potential and drive
Collective’s mission forward.
Collective has tripled in size in the past year. As part of a rapid
expansion following the announcement of its Kleiner Perkins-led Series
A funding round in November 2017, Collective’s network now operates
in 22 states. Care teams across all points of care are now served by the
Collective Platform, including those based in hospitals, ACOs, emergency
departments, physician practices, long-term and post-acute care
facilities and behavioral health providers.
“Allison is deeply attuned to cultivating a culture that empowers
employees to learn quickly from mistakes within an environment that
promotes trust,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “She has
made her career on developing methods to align on a mission, tap into
employees' personal motivations and invite them to help find solutions
to really challenging issues that can revolutionize the industry. We’re
so grateful she has chosen to apply her impressive background and skill
set to our collective mission.”
Prior to Collective, Barlow ran an HR consultancy working hand-in-hand
with growth stage companies to develop strategies to create internal
alignment and define company culture to drive workplace productivity.
Prior, she honed her methodologies over her 24-year career while working
at O.C. Tanner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Ken
Garff Automotive Group. Throughout her career, Barlow has become
passionate about creating an employee-centric environment that
prioritizes trust, fun, and mutual growth.
“I was drawn to Collective because it’s beyond rare to find a company
working to save lives and literally transform the landscape of an
industry,” says Barlow. “I’m proud to be among people who work
tirelessly every day to achieve that important mission. Every employee
is so critical to our success and growth as a company.”
Barlow adds that, “I want people to love where they work—a place where
we’re all aligned to do a critical job—and I’m excited to chase the
endless possibility of what we could be and where we could grow.”
Learn more about Collective's impact at www.collectivemedical.com.
