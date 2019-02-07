Collective Medical : Appoints Allison Barlow to Head of People

Barlow to refine Collective’s learning growth culture while empowering employees to reach full potential

Collective Medical delivering the nation’s largest and most effective network for care collaboration, today announced the appointment of Allison Barlow as head of people. Collective is enabling care collaboration across the continuum in ways never before possible—which requires a curious, tenacious and creative team dedicated to innovating. As head of people, Barlow is focused on nurturing a learning growth culture that empowers employees to reach their fullest potential and drive Collective’s mission forward.

Collective has tripled in size in the past year. As part of a rapid expansion following the announcement of its Kleiner Perkins-led Series A funding round in November 2017, Collective’s network now operates in 22 states. Care teams across all points of care are now served by the Collective Platform, including those based in hospitals, ACOs, emergency departments, physician practices, long-term and post-acute care facilities and behavioral health providers.

“Allison is deeply attuned to cultivating a culture that empowers employees to learn quickly from mistakes within an environment that promotes trust,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “She has made her career on developing methods to align on a mission, tap into employees' personal motivations and invite them to help find solutions to really challenging issues that can revolutionize the industry. We’re so grateful she has chosen to apply her impressive background and skill set to our collective mission.”

Prior to Collective, Barlow ran an HR consultancy working hand-in-hand with growth stage companies to develop strategies to create internal alignment and define company culture to drive workplace productivity. Prior, she honed her methodologies over her 24-year career while working at O.C. Tanner, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Ken Garff Automotive Group. Throughout her career, Barlow has become passionate about creating an employee-centric environment that prioritizes trust, fun, and mutual growth.

“I was drawn to Collective because it’s beyond rare to find a company working to save lives and literally transform the landscape of an industry,” says Barlow. “I’m proud to be among people who work tirelessly every day to achieve that important mission. Every employee is so critical to our success and growth as a company.”

Barlow adds that, “I want people to love where they work—a place where we’re all aligned to do a critical job—and I’m excited to chase the endless possibility of what we could be and where we could grow.”

