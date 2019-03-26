Collective Medical : Appoints Jim Lacy as President and Chief Operating Officer

Collective
Medical, delivering the nation’s largest and most effective network
for care collaboration, today announced the appointment of Jim Lacy as
president and chief operating officer.
Lacy joins Collective from Waystar, where he most recently served as
chief strategy officer, and prior, Lacy was chief financial officer and
general counsel for ZirMed for 14 years. ZirMed was merged with Navicure
to form Waystar in 2017. When Lacy joined ZirMed, the company had only
30 employees and approximately $3 million in revenue.
During his tenure, Lacy took a collaborative approach to ZirMed’s
product, policy, and strategy functions. The result was transformative.
In the same leading role, Lacy led the company from a small startup to a
health IT powerhouse, growing ZirMed by over 100-fold. ZirMed was
continuously recognized as an industry leader in the revenue cycle
category. It was awarded Best in KLAS® every year since 2010 and
received seven consecutive number one rankings and BlackBookTM
Awards.
“Ultimately, my decision to join Collective came down to people. At
Collective, I saw a unified, purpose-driven team that shares the mission
of delivering value to providers and patients alike,” says Jim Lacy,
President & COO of Collective Medical. “I’m from Appalachia—Eastern
Kentucky. I’ve seen for myself what the opioid epidemic has done to an
entire region. I wanted to be involved in a company that’s solving a
serious problem—one developing tangible solutions that provide real
benefits that help people.”
Lacy adds, “Everyone is touched by the intrinsic flaws in our healthcare
system. I’m proud to be a part of the solution.”
Collective has tripled in size in the past year. As part of a rapid
expansion following the announcement of its Kleiner Perkins-led Series
A funding round in November 2017, Collective’s network now operates
in 26 states. Care teams across all points of care are now served by the
Collective Platform, including those based in hospitals, ACOs, emergency
departments, physician practices, long-term and post-acute care
facilities, and behavioral health practices.
“Jim has a unique and highly successful approach to policy, product, and
strategy that’s proven to drive rapid growth and, more importantly, earn
and maintain the trust of his client partners,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of
Collective Medical. “Collective is charging toward a goal previously
thought unreachable—connecting healthcare at scale to enable providers
to truly coordinate care across the continuum. Realizing this vision
requires people, like Jim, who understand the vital importance—and
complexity—of system-wide collaboration as we seek to improve patient
outcomes and lower their cost of care. We’re so pleased he is bringing
his extensive expertise, industry knowledge, and passion to Collective.”
ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL
Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by
closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a
nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the
country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems, and tens of thousands
of providers, Collective’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care
teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable
collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based
in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of
care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce
medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com
