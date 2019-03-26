Collective Medical : Appoints Jim Lacy as President and Chief Operating Officer

Lacy to apply his proven approach to strategy, policy and product to accelerate rapid growth toward connecting the healthcare system at scale

Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s largest and most effective network for care collaboration, today announced the appointment of Jim Lacy as president and chief operating officer.

Lacy joins Collective from Waystar, where he most recently served as chief strategy officer, and prior, Lacy was chief financial officer and general counsel for ZirMed for 14 years. ZirMed was merged with Navicure to form Waystar in 2017. When Lacy joined ZirMed, the company had only 30 employees and approximately $3 million in revenue.

During his tenure, Lacy took a collaborative approach to ZirMed’s product, policy, and strategy functions. The result was transformative. In the same leading role, Lacy led the company from a small startup to a health IT powerhouse, growing ZirMed by over 100-fold. ZirMed was continuously recognized as an industry leader in the revenue cycle category. It was awarded Best in KLAS® every year since 2010 and received seven consecutive number one rankings and BlackBookTM Awards.

“Ultimately, my decision to join Collective came down to people. At Collective, I saw a unified, purpose-driven team that shares the mission of delivering value to providers and patients alike,” says Jim Lacy, President & COO of Collective Medical. “I’m from Appalachia—Eastern Kentucky. I’ve seen for myself what the opioid epidemic has done to an entire region. I wanted to be involved in a company that’s solving a serious problem—one developing tangible solutions that provide real benefits that help people.”

Lacy adds, “Everyone is touched by the intrinsic flaws in our healthcare system. I’m proud to be a part of the solution.”

Collective has tripled in size in the past year. As part of a rapid expansion following the announcement of its Kleiner Perkins-led Series A funding round in November 2017, Collective’s network now operates in 26 states. Care teams across all points of care are now served by the Collective Platform, including those based in hospitals, ACOs, emergency departments, physician practices, long-term and post-acute care facilities, and behavioral health practices.

“Jim has a unique and highly successful approach to policy, product, and strategy that’s proven to drive rapid growth and, more importantly, earn and maintain the trust of his client partners,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “Collective is charging toward a goal previously thought unreachable—connecting healthcare at scale to enable providers to truly coordinate care across the continuum. Realizing this vision requires people, like Jim, who understand the vital importance—and complexity—of system-wide collaboration as we seek to improve patient outcomes and lower their cost of care. We’re so pleased he is bringing his extensive expertise, industry knowledge, and passion to Collective.”

ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL

Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems, and tens of thousands of providers, Collective’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

