Collective Medical : Appoints Vatsala Kapur Pathy to Lead Policy Initiatives

Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s most effective network for care collaboration, today announced the appointment of Vatsala Kapur Pathy as vice president of policy. In this role, Kapur Pathy leads Collective’s strategic healthcare policy initiatives—driving engagement with state and federal agencies and advancing awareness and adoption of Collective’s innovative collaborative use cases supporting complex and vulnerable patients.

Kapur Pathy brings more than 25 years of healthcare experience in the public policy and nonprofit sector. She has built her career on tracking and influencing policy—rulemaking, regulation and regulatory guidance—and strategic planning on the state and federal level.

Kapur Pathy joins Collective from Rootstock Solutions, a consulting agency she founded, to provide policy and operational guidance for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), funded All-Payer and State Innovation Model (SIM) states and the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC). Prior to founding Rootstock Solutions, Kapur Pathy worked directly for CMMI as a senior advisor for the State Innovations Group, providing policy guidance and counsel in regard to future state-based models and strategies for federal-state coordination with a heavy focus on inter-governmental affairs.

“I passionately believe that technology is the secret sauce that truly improves care delivery, but at the same time, I also believe that just throwing a ton of money at technology is not a viable solution,” says Kapur Pathy. “Policy for its own sake is not valuable. It’s all about listening to the specific needs of both the private and public sector and then finding common ground to develop personalized solutions.”

Collective got its start working with states including Washington and Oregon to support the needs of Medicaid beneficiaries and vulnerable populations. In Oregon, where all of the state’s non-federal hospitals are on Collective’s network, Collective supported the state’s Hospital Transformation Performance Program (HTPP), which was established in 2014 and ran for four years. In 2018, based on a report published by the Oregon Health Leadership Council, use of Collective’s platform contributed to a statewide reduction in potentially avoidable ED visits from patients with patterns of high utilization by 11.2 percent measured across the 12 months of 2018. The OHLC also reported that in the same time period, co-morbid substance use disorder related visits fell by four percent.

In Virginia, where Collective supports the ConnectVirginia HIE to enable the state’s Emergency Department Care Coordination program, all 129 of the commonwealth’s hospitals have joined the Collective network, including all MCOs. After the program’s first year, according to an article by EHR Intelligence, fatal opioid overdoses in Virginia decreased from 1,230 in 2017 to 1,213 in 2018. This decrease comes after five years of consecutive increases in opioid deaths in the commonwealth.

“Vatsala’s expertise and leadership is invaluable as we continue to grow and support states, hospitals, and care teams across the country,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “Her keen knowledge and unique approach to policy, strategy and product will accelerate our continued mission to unite the entire healthcare system, at scale.”

