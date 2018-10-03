Collective Medical : and Appriss Health Partner to Support Care Teams in the Fight Against the Opioid Epidemic

Partnership to Provide Healthcare Entities with Proactive Information and Insights at the Point of Care to Better Identify and Manage At-Risk Patients

ACEP18, San Diego - Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s largest, most effective network for care collaboration, today announced a partnership with Appriss Health, provider of the nation’s most comprehensive platform for substance use disorder (SUD). This partnership will deliver proactive real-time information and insights to care teams that are needed to help identify patients at risk of controlled substance misuse, abuse, overdose, and death, and proactively support them with the appropriate resources they need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005546/en/

The opioid epidemic continues to surge across the country. Recently, CDC estimated that more than 71,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdose death in the 12-month period ending in January 2018.

Collective’s real-time, risk-adjusted event notification and care collaboration platform supports care teams across emergent, inpatient, post-acute, mental and behavioral, and ambulatory settings, as well as stakeholders in ACOs and health plans. Collective has been proven to deliver substantial impact on care coordination initiatives—and patient outcomes—on both a state-wide and organization-specific level.

Appriss Health’s suite of solutions is an unrivaled ecosystem of technologies that helps prescribers and pharmacists to prevent, identify, and manage substance use disorder (SUD). Through its market-leading PDMP platform, its NarxCare SUD platform, and its technology and service offerings to share information across state-lines and integrate information and tools into electronic health record (EHR) and pharmacy management systems, Appriss Health is able to support prescribers and pharmacists in making better informed decisions, in coordinating care, and in intervening earlier with patients in an appropriate manner.

“We must enable providers to focus on the whole patient, irrespective of pathology, to enable them to help vulnerable individuals return to a state of health and happiness,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective Medical. “Our partnership with Appriss Health supports care teams in doing just that. With our combined insights, delivered real-time at the point of care, providers can change the conversation with vulnerable individuals who may be at risk of substance use disorder—allowing care teams to unite, collectively, to care for the patient in a collaborative, informed, and empathetic way.”

The partnership between Collective and Appriss Health combines Collective’s nationwide network and real-time, event notification and care collaboration platform with prescription information delivered through Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway integration platform. Likewise, the combined offering allows the sharing of this information across the Collective network and integrates Appriss Health’s NarxCare SUD platform and predictive scoring into clinical workflow. The result is an unrivaled source of real-time, comprehensive insights and resources empowering healthcare providers with a holistic view of a patient and access to valuable clinical tools at the point of care.

In Washington, Collective’s first state-wide initiative, a Brookings Institution review of Medicaid patientswho visited emergency rooms found that together with the Collective network and its EDie solution, care teams across the state have reduced opioid prescriptions coming out of the ED by 24 percent since the program’s inception.

In Alaska, the state-wide implementation of the Collective network, together with Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway, and the adoption of opioid prescribing guidelines has been transformational. Mat-Su Medical Center, located near Anchorage, has seen a 61 percent reduction in opioid prescriptions written between 2015 and 2017 and a 47 percent reduction in opioids given in the ED.

Forty-three states/territories in the U.S. utilize Appriss Health’s PDMP platform. As of August 2018, nearly 40,000 healthcare entities across the U.S. had integrated PDMP information and more into EHRs and pharmacy management systems and completed more than 21 million transactions per month with Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway solution. In one state, in the first year of a state-wide integration effort, Appriss Health has integrated 75 percent of the prescribers in the state. As of August 2018, 46 states were sharing data, at a rate of more than 29 million transactions per month, across state lines with PMP InterConnect. NarxCare provides machine learning and artificial intelligence-based patient risk scores in a visually interactive format, as well as treatment locators, educational resources, and more, to help care teams address SUD and improve outcomes.

When combined, Appriss Health’s and Collective’s market-leading offerings will yield a new level of premier offering to improve patient outcomes and safety, more effectively and efficiently, in the nationwide fight against the opioid epidemic. Ultimately, the solutions can deliver enhanced analytics, improved care coordination, and more options for providers to access these valuable tools, both through the Collective platform, as well as through native Gateway integrations into all major EHR and pharmacy management systems.

“We look forward to further developing this partnership with Collective. We greatly respect the work that Collective has done in care coordination and on the opioid battlefront in emergency departments all across the U.S. And, we believe that more shared, timely and actionable data is critical to helping combat substance use disorder,” said Rob Cohen, president of Appriss Health. “This partnership with Collective helps to deliver these valuable and actionable insights to providers exactly when they need them—at the point of care—with proven results in numerous states across the country.”

Collective is endorsed as a best practice for emergency medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and by the MountainWest Capital Network as one of Utah’s fastest growing companies.

Learn more about Collective’s impact at www.collectivemedical.com.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL

Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands of providers, Collective’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT APPRISS HEALTH

Appriss Health provides the nation’s most comprehensive platform for early identification, prevention, and management of SUD. We provide state government agencies with the most advanced repository of controlled substance dispensing data and deliver real-time clinical decision support, critical insights, care team coordination, and interventions to physicians, pharmacists, and care team members. Our solutions help prescribers and dispensers assess and manage clinical risk by providing access to critical information at the point of care for hundreds of millions of patient encounters each year. Appriss Health provides the platform for PDMPs and access to non-PDMP information, analytics, tools, and resources from PDMPs, shared across state lines, and integrated within care team clinical workflow. Sharing #knowledgeforgood, our solutions are improving patient outcomes and safety. For more information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005546/en/