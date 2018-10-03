Collective Medical : and Appriss Health Partner to Support Care Teams in the Fight Against the Opioid Epidemic

ACEP18, San Diego - Collective
Medical, delivering the nation’s largest, most effective network for
care collaboration, today announced a partnership with Appriss
Health, provider of the nation’s most comprehensive platform for
substance use disorder (SUD). This partnership will deliver proactive
real-time information and insights to care teams that are needed to help
identify patients at risk of controlled substance misuse, abuse,
overdose, and death, and proactively support them with the appropriate
resources they need.
The opioid epidemic continues to surge across the country. Recently, CDC
estimated that more than 71,000 people in the U.S. died from drug
overdose death in the 12-month period ending in January 2018.
Collective’s real-time, risk-adjusted event notification and care
collaboration platform supports care teams across emergent, inpatient,
post-acute, mental and behavioral, and ambulatory settings, as well as
stakeholders in ACOs and health plans. Collective has been proven to
deliver substantial impact on care coordination initiatives—and patient
outcomes—on both a state-wide and organization-specific level.
Appriss Health’s suite of solutions is an unrivaled ecosystem of
technologies that helps prescribers and pharmacists to prevent,
identify, and manage substance use disorder (SUD). Through its
market-leading PDMP platform, its NarxCare SUD platform, and its
technology and service offerings to share information across state-lines
and integrate information and tools into electronic health record (EHR)
and pharmacy management systems, Appriss Health is able to support
prescribers and pharmacists in making better informed decisions, in
coordinating care, and in intervening earlier with patients in an
appropriate manner.
“We must enable providers to focus on the whole patient, irrespective of
pathology, to enable them to help vulnerable individuals return to a
state of health and happiness,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective
Medical. “Our partnership with Appriss Health supports care teams in
doing just that. With our combined insights, delivered real-time at the
point of care, providers can change the conversation with vulnerable
individuals who may be at risk of substance use disorder—allowing care
teams to unite, collectively, to care for the patient in a
collaborative, informed, and empathetic way.”
The partnership between Collective and Appriss Health combines
Collective’s nationwide network and real-time, event notification and
care collaboration platform with prescription information delivered
through Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway integration platform. Likewise, the
combined offering allows the sharing of this information across the
Collective network and integrates Appriss Health’s NarxCare SUD platform
and predictive scoring into clinical workflow. The result is an
unrivaled source of real-time, comprehensive insights and resources
empowering healthcare providers with a holistic view of a patient and
access to valuable clinical tools at the point of care.
In Washington, Collective’s first state-wide initiative, a Brookings
Institution review of Medicaid patientswho visited emergency
rooms found that together with the Collective network and its EDie
solution, care teams across the state have reduced opioid prescriptions
coming out of the ED by 24 percent since the program’s inception.
In Alaska, the state-wide implementation of the Collective network,
together with Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway, and the adoption of opioid
prescribing guidelines has been transformational. Mat-Su Medical Center,
located near Anchorage, has seen a 61 percent reduction in opioid
prescriptions written between 2015 and 2017 and a 47 percent reduction
in opioids given in the ED.
Forty-three states/territories in the U.S. utilize Appriss Health’s PDMP
platform. As of August 2018, nearly 40,000 healthcare entities across
the U.S. had integrated PDMP information and more into EHRs and pharmacy
management systems and completed more than 21 million transactions per
month with Appriss Health’s PMP Gateway solution. In one state, in the
first year of a state-wide integration effort, Appriss Health has
integrated 75 percent of the prescribers in the state. As of August
2018, 46 states were sharing data, at a rate of more than 29 million
transactions per month, across state lines with PMP InterConnect.
NarxCare provides machine learning and artificial intelligence-based
patient risk scores in a visually interactive format, as well as
treatment locators, educational resources, and more, to help care teams
address SUD and improve outcomes.
When combined, Appriss Health’s and Collective’s market-leading
offerings will yield a new level of premier offering to improve patient
outcomes and safety, more effectively and efficiently, in the nationwide
fight against the opioid epidemic. Ultimately, the solutions can deliver
enhanced analytics, improved care coordination, and more options for
providers to access these valuable tools, both through the Collective
platform, as well as through native Gateway integrations into all major
EHR and pharmacy management systems.
“We look forward to further developing this partnership with Collective.
We greatly respect the work that Collective has done in care
coordination and on the opioid battlefront in emergency departments all
across the U.S. And, we believe that more shared, timely and actionable
data is critical to helping combat substance use disorder,” said Rob
Cohen, president of Appriss Health. “This partnership with Collective
helps to deliver these valuable and actionable insights to providers
exactly when they need them—at the point of care—with proven results in
numerous states across the country.”
Collective is endorsed as a best practice for emergency medicine by the
American College of Emergency Physicians and has been recognized by Inc.
Magazine and by the MountainWest Capital Network as one of Utah’s
fastest growing companies.
Learn more about Collective’s impact at www.collectivemedical.com.
ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL
Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by
closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a
nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the
country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands
of providers, Collective’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care
teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable
collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based
in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of
care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce
medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook,
and LinkedIn.
ABOUT APPRISS HEALTH
Appriss
Health provides the nation’s most comprehensive platform for early
identification, prevention, and management of SUD. We provide state
government agencies with the most advanced repository of controlled
substance dispensing data and deliver real-time clinical decision
support, critical insights, care team coordination, and interventions to
physicians, pharmacists, and care team members. Our solutions help
prescribers and dispensers assess and manage clinical risk by providing
access to critical information at the point of care for hundreds of
millions of patient encounters each year. Appriss Health provides the
platform for PDMPs and access to non-PDMP information, analytics, tools,
and resources from PDMPs, shared across state lines, and integrated
within care team clinical workflow. Sharing #knowledgeforgood, our
solutions are improving patient outcomes and safety. For more
information, please visit www.apprisshealth.com.
