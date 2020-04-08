Collective efforts and solidarity between Employers and Workers' Organizations paramount during times of crisis, says the ILO

Partnership between social partners leads to good governance, peace, and stability, can boost economic and social progress, and enable accelerated recovery as demonstrated by a new report by the International Labour Organization.

The study, Managing disasters and conflict: Exploring collaboration between employers' and workers' organizations in crisis settings , highlights specific cases where joint (and sometimes spontaneous) actions taken by social partners helped to mitigate some of the worst consequences of natural and human-made disasters, speeding up recovery and strengthening resilience to cope with future crises. Recommendation No. 205 on Employment and Decent Work for Peace and Resilience (2017), provides a framework for crafting appropriate responses to address crisis situations arising from conflicts or disasters, based on International Labour Standards.

In Côte d'Ivoire, for example, workers and employers jointly negotiated a mechanism to ease the burden on workers temporarily laid off amid a severe economic downturn in 2002 caused by an armed conflict that effectively split the country into two. A solution to extend the period of paid temporary unemployment and other measures helped to ensure that the smallest possible number of workers were laid off, while maintaining needed working capacity. Collaboration occurred through a bipartite forum (the Commission Indépendante Permanente de Dialogue) consisting of representatives of workers' and employers' organizations.

In the Bahamas, where more than 80 per cent of GDP is dependent on weather conditions, the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation is an active member of the Government's Advisory Council of the National Emergency Management Agency. The Advisory Council's collaboration with workers' organizations on issues around early warning and readiness has allowed employers to create the conditions for an adequate response to disasters and to minimize damage.

The report also explores some of the early responses to the COVID-19 pandemic by social partners and how globally they are coming together with joint responses with a view to safeguarding sustainable enterprises, employment, and livelihoods based on strong social dialogue.

'It is in crisis settings, the potential for the world of work to make a significant contribution is at its highest. Business leaders have a vested interest in peace and stability and in being well-prepared for crisis situations. Unions, in turn, have a huge mobilization potential through their members: either to lobby for legislative and constitutional changes in favour of the workforce, or to act swiftly and effectively when humanitarian assistance is required', explained Deborah France-Massin, Director of the ILO's Bureau for the Employers Activities (ACT/EMP).

The key findings of this study include:

Being equipped with strong institutional capacities and an enabling legal framework based on the principles of freedom of association is a key tenet for using constructive social dialogue and contributing to social cohesion.



EBMOs and workers' organizations have a huge mobilization potential through their members: either to lobby for legislative and constitutional changes in favour of business continuity and the workforce, or to act swiftly and effectively when humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts are required.

For both EBMOs and workers' organizations, transnational cooperation is key, either through learning from experiences in comparable settings or by collaboration through regional forums.



Spontaneous actions are taken by EBMOs and workers' organizations: they mobilize without waiting to be given a formal mandate. This may serve as an inspiration for organizations around the world to think about the risk profile of their country context and their potential role in preventing, responding to or contributing to recovery in the event of a crisis situation. If such reflections involve bipartite collaboration, the results may be even stronger.

The continuity of the bipartite exchanges beyond periods of crisis is on fundamental importance, given the cyclical nature of many conflicts and disasters.

In addition, the report stresses the need to establish and foster trust relationships between social partners and reinforce social dialogue institutions.'It is our hope that this report inspires social partner organizations globally on the unique and complementary role they play and can play in complex situations of disaster and conflict as well as pandemics like COVID-19. The ILO will continue to harness our organization's strength - our normative mandate and tripartism - and channel our resources to support this shared agenda', concluded Maria Helena ANDRE, Director of the ILO's Bureau for Workers' Activities (ACTRAV).

