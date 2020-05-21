Log in
Colleen Johnston, Former TD Bank CFO, Joins Q4 Inc. Board of Directors

05/21/2020 | 10:03am EDT

Q4 Inc. (Q4), a leading global provider of cloud-based investor relations solutions, announced today the appointment of Colleen Johnston to the company’s board of directors, effective immediately. Colleen will serve as an independent director to guide the company’s growth and evolution.

A proven leader in investor relations, Colleen brings decades of experience in banking and capital markets to Q4. As Chief Financial Officer of TD Bank between 2005 and 2015, Colleen built out a robust IR program that brought accessibility, responsiveness and value-add to the investor and analyst community, making IR a competitive advantage for the Bank. During Colleen’s tenure as CFO, TD was recognized as the top company in Canada for investor relations as judged by investors and analysts and Colleen was voted the top large cap CFO five years in a row.

“We are delighted to welcome Colleen as an independent director to the Q4 board,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO of Q4. “Colleen is one of the most respected investor relations executives in Canada. When you combine this with her deep industry experience and knowledge, we are confident that she will provide valuable perspective as we continue to execute against our strategy, scale rapidly and capture the significant market opportunity before Q4.”

Colleen’s purpose-driven leadership has earned her recognition as Canada’s CFO of the Year, one of American Banker’s 25 Most Powerful Women, and induction into WXN’s Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Hall of Fame. She is a current board member of Shopify, McCain Foods, and Unity Health Toronto.

“I am passionate about the power and importance of strategic investor relations,” said Colleen Johnston. “Q4 is making thousands of companies more successful through their delivery of best-in-class cloud-based solutions and superb customer service. I am very excited to be part of their incredible growth story.”

Colleen joins existing board members Ned May and Daniel Kittredge from Napier Park Financial Partners, Tony van Marken (Chairman) from First Ascent Ventures, Robert Antoniades from Information Venture Partners and Neil Murdoch.

About Q4

Q4 is a leading global provider of cloud-based investor relations, with the mission of partnering with customers to achieve their strategic IR objectives. Through best-in-class customer experience and an innovative suite of IR technology, Q4 is a trusted partner to over 2,200 of the world’s largest brands. Q4’s comprehensive portfolio of IR communications and intelligence solutions, supported by an industry-leading customer experience model, empower customers to build impactful and strategic IR programs. Q4 has offices in New York, Toronto, Copenhagen, and London. To learn more, visit: www.q4inc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
