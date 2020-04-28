College Enrollment and Work Activity of High School Graduates 0 04/28/2020 | 10:38am EDT Send by mail :

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 28, 2020 USDL-20-0715 Technical information: cpsinfo@bls.gov • www.bls.gov/cps Media contact: (202) 691-5902 • PressOffice@bls.gov COLLEGE ENROLLMENT AND WORK ACTIVITY OF RECENT HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE GRADUATES - 2019 In October 2019, 66.2 percent of 2019 high school graduates ages 16 to 24 were enrolled in colleges or universities, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Among 20- to 29- year-olds who received a bachelor's degree in 2019, 76.0 percent were employed. Information on school enrollment and employment status is collected monthly in the Current Population Survey (CPS), a nationwide survey of about 60,000 households that provides information on employment and unemployment. Each October, a supplement to the CPS gathers more detailed information about recent degree recipients and school enrollment. In addition to data on recent high school graduates ages 16 to 24, this news release presents information on recent degree recipients ages 20 to 29. For more information, see the Technical Note in this news release. Following are some highlights from the October 2019 data: Among recent high school graduates ages 16 to 24, college enrollment rates for men and women were 62.0 percent and 69.8 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)

Among 16- to 24-year-olds, 38.2 percent of recent high school dropouts were working or looking for work, lower than the labor force participation rate of 72.2 percent for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college. (See table 1.)

About 16.2 million persons ages 16 to 24 were not enrolled in school-42.9 percent of all persons in this age group. (See table 2.)

Among 20- to 29-year-olds, 71.3 percent of recent associate degree recipients, 76.0 percent of recent bachelor's degree recipients, and 82.3 percent of recent advanced degree recipients were employed. (See table 3.)

29-year-olds, 71.3 percent of recent associate degree recipients, 76.0 percent of recent bachelor's degree recipients, and 82.3 percent of recent advanced degree recipients were employed. (See table 3.) About one-fourth of recent bachelor's degree recipients ages 20 to 29 were enrolled in school. (See table 3.) Among 20- to 29-year-olds, unemployment rates for recent associate degree recipients, recent bachelor's degree recipients, and recent advanced degree recipients were 8.7 percent, 8.8 percent, and 12.9 percent, respectively. (See table 3.) Recent High School Graduates and Dropouts (Ages 16 to 24) Of the 3.2 million youth ages 16 to 24 who graduated from high school between January and October 2019, 2.1 million (66.2 percent) were enrolled in college in October. The college enrollment rate of recent high school graduates in October 2019 was down slightly from the rate in October 2018 (69.1 percent). (See table 1.) Among 2019 high school graduates ages 16 to 24, the college enrollment rate for young women was 69.8 percent in October 2019, compared with 62.0 percent for young men. The college enrollment rate of Asians (89.9 percent) was higher than the rates for recent White (66.9 percent), Hispanic (63.4 percent), and Black (50.7 percent) graduates. The labor force participation rate (the proportion of the population that is employed or looking for work) for recent high school graduates enrolled in college was 37.8 percent. The participation rates for male and female graduates enrolled in college were 35.6 percent and 39.5 percent, respectively. Among recent high school graduates enrolled in college in October 2019, about 9 in 10 were full-time students. Recent graduates enrolled as full-time students were less than half as likely to be in the labor force (34.0 percent) as were their peers enrolled part time (78.8 percent). About 2 in 3 recent high school graduates enrolled in college attended 4-year colleges. Of these students, 33.1 percent participated in the labor force in October 2019, lower than the 47.4 percent for recent graduates enrolled in 2-year colleges. In October 2019, labor force participation was much higher for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college (72.2 percent) than for enrolled graduates (37.8 percent). The unemployment rate for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college was 18.2 percent, higher than the rate of 11.0 percent for recent graduates enrolled in college. Between October 2018 and October 2019, 490,000 young people dropped out of high school. The labor force participation rate for recent dropouts (38.2 percent) was much lower than the rate for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college (72.2 percent). The jobless rate for recent high school dropouts was 14.8 percent in October 2019; the rate for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college was 18.2 percent. All Youth Enrolled in High School or College (Ages 16 to 24) In October 2019, 21.5 million 16- to 24-year-olds, or 57.1 percent of youth, were enrolled in high school (9.4 million) or in college (12.2 million). The labor force participation rate for youth enrolled in school, at 38.0 percent, increased from October 2018 to October 2019. The -2- unemployment rate (6.1 percent) for youth enrolled in school changed little from the previous year. (See table 2.) In October 2019, high school students continued to be less likely than college students to participate in the labor force (22.3 percent, compared with 50.2 percent). The participation rates for male and female high school students were 21.0 percent and 23.7 percent, respectively. Among college students, those enrolled full time were much less likely to participate in the labor force in October 2019 than were part-time students (44.5 percent versus 87.2 percent). Students at 4-year colleges were also less likely to be in the labor force than were students at 2-year schools (46.9 percent and 59.8 percent, respectively). Female college students were more likely to participate in the labor force than their male counterparts (53.6 percent, compared with 46.1 percent). By race and ethnicity, the labor force participation rate was lower for Asian college students (36.3 percent) than for their Black (46.5 percent), White (52.2 percent), and Hispanic (55.5 percent) counterparts. The unemployment rate for high school students, at 11.3 percent in October 2019, continued to be higher than the rate for college students (4.3 percent). All Youth Not Enrolled in School (Ages 16 to 24) In October 2019, 16.2 million persons ages 16 to 24 were not enrolled in school. The labor force participation rate of youth not enrolled in school increased over the year to 81.2 percent. Among youth not enrolled in school in October 2019, young men continued to be more likely than young women to participate in the labor force (83.9 percent, compared with 78.1 percent). Labor force participation rates for not-enrolled men and women were highest for those with a bachelor's degree or higher (91.2 percent and 93.5 percent, respectively) and lowest for men and women with less than a high school diploma (63.9 percent and 52.6 percent, respectively). (See table 2.) The unemployment rate for youth ages 16 to 24 not enrolled in school, at 8.6 percent, was little changed over the year. Among not-enrolled youth who did not have a high school diploma, unemployment rates in October 2019 were 16.1 percent for young men and 12.4 percent for young women. The jobless rates of young men and young women with at least a bachelor's degree were 5.8 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. Among youth not enrolled in school, the unemployment rate was 15.7 percent for Blacks, 9.6 percent for Hispanics, 8.6 percent for Asians, and 7.0 percent for Whites. Recent College Graduates (Ages 20 to 29) Between January and October 2019, 1.1 million 20- to 29-year-olds earned a bachelor's degree; of these, 867,000 (or 76.0 percent) were employed in October 2019. The unemployment rate for recent college graduates with a bachelor's degree, at 8.8 percent, decreased from the previous year. (See table 3.) -3- Female recent bachelor's degree recipients were more likely to be employed than their male counterparts in October 2019 (79.4 percent versus 71.8 percent). The jobless rates for recent female and male bachelor's degree recipients were 7.5 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively. About one-quarter (or 294,000) of recent bachelor's degree recipients were enrolled in school in October 2019. These recent graduates who were enrolled in school were much less likely to be employed than those who were not enrolled (51.9 percent versus 84.4 percent). Between January and October 2019, 364,000 persons ages 20 to 29 earned an advanced degree- that is, a master's, professional, or doctoral degree. About 8 in 10 of those who recently earned an advanced degree were employed (82.3 percent). In October 2019, the unemployment rate for recent advanced degree recipients was 12.9 percent. Recent Associate Degree Recipients (Ages 20 to 29) Of the 360,000 20- to 29-year-olds who completed an associate degree between January and October 2019, 71.3 percent were employed in October 2019. The unemployment rate for recent associate degree recipients was 8.7 percent. (See table 3.) Recent associate degree recipients ages 20 to 29 were more likely to have completed an academic program than a vocational program (67.8 percent, compared with 32.2 percent). Associate degrees in academic programs are primarily in the arts and sciences and are often transferable to a bachelor's degree program, while associate degrees in vocational programs prepare graduates for a specific occupation. In October 2019, 160,000 (or 44.4 percent) recent associate degree recipients were enrolled in school. Of these recent recipients who were enrolled in school, 63.6 percent were employed. In October 2019, 77.4 percent of recent associate degree recipients who were not enrolled in school were employed. -4- Technical Note The estimates in this release were obtained from a supplement to the October Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 eligible households that provides information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment for the nation. The CPS is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau. Data in this release relate to the school enrollment status of persons in the civilian noninstitutional population in the calendar week that includes the 12th of October. Data about recent high school graduates and dropouts and the enrollment status of youth refer to persons 16 to 24 years of age. Data about recent associate degree recipients and college graduates refer to persons 20 to 29 years of age. Updated population controls for the CPS are introduced annually with the release of January data. Additional information about population controls is available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#pop. Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339. Reliability of the estimates Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90- percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90- percent level of confidence. The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data. Additional information about the reliability of data from the CPS and estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability. Concepts School enrollment. Respondents were asked whether they were currently enrolled in a regular school, including day or night school in any type of public, parochial, or other private school. Regular schooling is that which may advance a person toward a high school diploma or a college, university, or professional degree. Such schools include elementary schools, junior or senior high schools, and colleges and universities. Other schooling, including trade schools; on-the- job training; and courses that do not require physical presence in school, such as correspondence courses or other courses of independent study, is included only if the credits granted count towards promotion in regular school. Full-time and part-time enrollment in college. College students are classified as attending full time if they were taking 12 hours of classes or more (or 9 hours of graduate classes) during an average school week and as part time if they were taking fewer hours. High school graduation status. Persons who were not enrolled in school at the time of the survey were asked whether they had graduated from high school. Those who had graduated were asked when they completed their high school education. Persons who had not graduated, that is, school dropouts, were asked when they last attended a regular school. Those who were enrolled in college at the time of the survey also were asked when they graduated from high school. Recent high school graduates. Persons age 16 to 24 who completed high school in the calendar year of the survey (January through October) are recent high school graduates. Recent high school dropouts. Persons age 16 to 24 who were not enrolled in school at the time of the survey, attended school a year earlier, and did not have a high school diploma are recent dropouts. Recent college graduates. Persons age 20 to 29 who completed a bachelor's degree or an advanced degree-thatis, a master's, professional (such as law or medicine), or doctoral degree-inthe calendar year of the survey (January through October) are recent college graduates. Recent associate degree recipients. Persons age 20 to 29 who completed an associate degree (either an academic program or a vocational program) in the calendar year of the survey (January through October) are recent associate degree recipients. Associate degrees in academic programs are primarily in the arts and sciences and may be transferable to a bachelor's degree program, while associate degrees in vocational programs prepare graduates for a specific occupation. Table 1. Labor force status of 2019 high school graduates and 2018-2019 high school dropouts 16 to 24 years old by school enrollment, educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, October 2019 [Numbers in thousands] Civilian labor force Civilian Characteristic noninsti- Employed Unemployed Not in labor tutional Percent of force population Total population Percent of Total Number Rate population RECENT HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES Total, 2019 high school graduates¹ 3,178 1,572 49.5 1,343 42.3 229 14.6 1,606 Men 1,486 728 49.0 598 40.3 130 17.8 758 Women 1,693 844 49.8 744 44.0 99 11.8 849 White 2,368 1,219 51.5 1,071 45.2 148 12.1 1,149 Black or African American 438 218 49.8 161 36.7 57 26.2 220 Asian 189 54 28.8 49 25.7 6 - 134 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 681 388 57.0 313 46.0 75 19.3 293 Enrolled in college Total, enrolled in college 2,103 795 37.8 707 33.6 88 11.0 1,308 Enrolled in 2-year college 692 328 47.4 276 39.9 52 15.9 364 Enrolled in 4-year college 1,411 467 33.1 431 30.6 36 7.6 944 Full-time students 1,924 654 34.0 583 30.3 71 10.8 1,270 Part-time students 179 141 78.8 124 69.3 17 12.1 38 Men 921 328 35.6 296 32.1 33 10.0 593 Women 1,182 467 39.5 412 34.9 55 11.7 715 White 1,585 626 39.5 571 36.0 55 8.8 959 Black or African American 222 90 40.3 71 31.9 19 20.9 133 Asian 170 39 23.2 37 21.6 3 - 130 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 432 199 46.0 172 39.9 27 13.4 233 Not enrolled in college Total, not enrolled in college 1,075 777 72.2 635 59.1 141 18.2 299 Men 564 400 70.8 303 53.7 97 24.2 165 Women 511 377 73.8 333 65.1 44 11.8 134 White 783 593 75.7 500 63.9 92 15.6 190 Black or African American 215 128 59.5 90 41.7 38 29.9 87 Asian 19 15 - 12 - 3 - 4 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 249 189 75.9 141 56.5 48 25.6 60 RECENT HIGH SCHOOL DROPOUTS Total, 2018-2019 high school dropouts² 490 187 38.2 160 32.6 28 14.8 303 Men 245 91 37.0 71 28.9 20 21.9 154 Women 245 97 39.5 89 36.2 8 8.2 148 White 358 150 42.0 136 38.0 14 9.5 208 Black or African American 80 27 33.5 13 16.5 14 - 53 Asian 19 6 - 6 - - - 12 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 148 46 31.0 36 24.2 10 - 102 ¹ Data refer to persons who graduated from high school in January through October 2019. ² Data refer to persons who dropped out of school between October 2018 and October 2019. NOTE: Detail for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000). Table 2. Labor force status of persons 16 to 24 years old by school enrollment, educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, October 2019 [Numbers in thousands] Civilian labor force Civilian Characteristic noninsti- Employed Unemployed Not in labor tutional Percent of force population Total population Percent of Total Number Rate population Total, 16 to 24 years 37,734 21,331 56.5 19,702 52.2 1,628 7.6 16,403 Enrolled in school Total, enrolled in school 21,542 8,189 38.0 7,691 35.7 498 6.1 13,353 Enrolled in high school¹ 9,392 2,096 22.3 1,859 19.8 237 11.3 7,296 Men 4,922 1,036 21.0 904 18.4 132 12.7 3,886 Women 4,470 1,060 23.7 955 21.4 105 9.9 3,410 White 6,840 1,658 24.2 1,483 21.7 175 10.6 5,182 Black or African American 1,356 206 15.2 176 13.0 30 14.8 1,150 Asian 512 68 13.3 62 12.1 6 - 444 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 2,269 393 17.3 338 14.9 54 13.9 1,877 Enrolled in college 12,150 6,093 50.2 5,833 48.0 261 4.3 6,057 Enrolled in 2-year college 3,072 1,838 59.8 1,728 56.3 110 6.0 1,233 Enrolled in 4-year college 9,078 4,255 46.9 4,104 45.2 151 3.5 4,823 Full-time students 10,531 4,681 44.5 4,448 42.2 233 5.0 5,850 Part-time students 1,619 1,412 87.2 1,385 85.5 28 2.0 207 Men 5,530 2,548 46.1 2,405 43.5 143 5.6 2,982 Women 6,620 3,545 53.6 3,427 51.8 118 3.3 3,075 White 8,737 4,557 52.2 4,379 50.1 179 3.9 4,180 Black or African American 1,621 754 46.5 715 44.1 39 5.2 867 Asian 1,164 422 36.3 412 35.4 10 2.4 741 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 2,505 1,390 55.5 1,341 53.5 50 3.6 1,114 Not enrolled in school Total, not enrolled in school 16,192 13,142 81.2 12,011 74.2 1,131 8.6 3,050 16 to 19 years 3,332 2,291 68.7 1,979 59.4 311 13.6 1,042 20 to 24 years 12,860 10,851 84.4 10,032 78.0 819 7.6 2,009 Men 8,512 7,142 83.9 6,449 75.8 693 9.7 1,370 Less than a high school diploma 1,116 712 63.9 598 53.6 115 16.1 403 High school graduates, no college² 4,369 3,740 85.6 3,320 76.0 420 11.2 629 Some college or associate degree 1,990 1,743 87.6 1,640 82.4 103 5.9 247 Bachelor's degree and higher³ 1,037 946 91.2 891 85.9 55 5.8 91 Women 7,680 6,000 78.1 5,562 72.4 438 7.3 1,680 Less than a high school diploma 855 449 52.6 394 46.1 56 12.4 405 High school graduates, no college² 3,268 2,399 73.4 2,186 66.9 214 8.9 869 Some college or associate degree 1,971 1,668 84.6 1,570 79.7 97 5.8 304 Bachelor's degree and higher³ 1,586 1,484 93.5 1,413 89.0 71 4.8 102 White 12,075 9,898 82.0 9,209 76.3 690 7.0 2,176 Black or African American 2,570 2,040 79.4 1,720 66.9 320 15.7 530 Asian 640 505 79.0 462 72.2 44 8.6 134 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 4,024 3,229 80.3 2,920 72.6 309 9.6 795 Includes a small number of persons enrolled in grades below high school. ² Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.

³ Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees. NOTE: Detail for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000). Table 3. Labor force status of 2019 associate degree recipients and college graduates 20 to 29 years old by selected characteristics, October 2019 [Numbers in thousands] Civilian labor force Civilian Characteristic noninsti- Employed Unemployed Not in labor tutional Percent of force population Total population Percent of Total Number Rate population RECENT ASSOCIATE DEGREE RECIPIENTS¹ Total, 20 to 29 years 360 281 78.0 257 71.3 24 8.7 79 Men 176 140 79.6 128 72.9 12 8.4 36 Women 185 141 76.5 129 69.7 13 8.9 43 20 to 24 years 257 189 73.6 165 64.1 24 12.9 68 25 to 29 years 103 92 89.0 92 89.0 - - 11 Vocational program 116 105 90.3 90 77.6 15 14.1 11 Academic program 244 176 72.1 167 68.2 10 5.4 68 Enrolled in school 160 103 64.1 102 63.6 1 0.9 58 Not enrolled in school 200 178 89.1 155 77.4 23 13.1 22 RECENT COLLEGE GRADUATES² Total, 20 to 29 years 1,504 1,295 86.1 1,167 77.5 128 9.9 210 Men 655 541 82.6 490 74.8 51 9.5 114 Women 849 753 88.7 677 79.7 77 10.2 96 20 to 24 years 1,014 843 83.1 774 76.3 69 8.2 171 25 to 29 years 491 452 92.1 393 80.1 59 13.1 39 Enrolled in school 320 179 55.8 179 55.8 - - 142 Not enrolled in school 1,184 1,116 94.2 988 83.4 128 11.5 68 White 1,075 943 87.7 859 79.9 84 8.9 132 Black or African American 141 114 80.8 99 70.4 15 12.9 27 Asian 237 192 81.1 163 68.8 29 15.3 45 Hispanic or Latino ethnicity 165 156 95.0 133 81.1 23 14.7 8 Bachelor's degree Total, 20 to 29 years 1,141 951 83.4 867 76.0 84 8.8 190 Men 505 405 80.3 362 71.8 43 10.6 99 Women 636 545 85.8 505 79.4 41 7.5 90 20 to 24 years 932 772 82.8 710 76.2 61 7.9 160 25 to 29 years 208 179 85.9 157 75.2 22 12.4 29 Enrolled in school 294 153 51.9 153 51.9 - - 142 Not enrolled in school 846 798 94.3 714 84.4 84 10.5 48 Advanced degree³ Total, 20 to 29 years 364 344 94.5 300 82.3 44 12.9 20 Men 150 136 90.4 128 84.8 8 6.2 14 Women 213 208 97.4 172 80.6 36 17.3 6 20 to 24 years 82 71 86.8 63 77.7 7 - 11 25 to 29 years 282 273 96.7 236 83.7 37 13.5 9 ¹ Data refer to persons who received an associate degree in January through October 2019. ² Data refer to persons who received a bachelor's or higher degree in January through October 2019. ³ Data refer to persons who received a master's, professional, or doctoral degree in January through October 2019. NOTE: Detail for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000). Attachments Original document

