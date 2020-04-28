Log in
College Enrollment and Work Activity of High School Graduates

04/28/2020 | 10:38am EDT

For release 10:00 a.m. (EDT) Tuesday, April 28, 2020

USDL-20-0715

Technical information:

cpsinfo@bls.gov

• www.bls.gov/cps

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902 •

PressOffice@bls.gov

COLLEGE ENROLLMENT AND WORK ACTIVITY OF

RECENT HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE GRADUATES - 2019

In October 2019, 66.2 percent of 2019 high school graduates ages 16 to 24 were enrolled in colleges or universities, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Among 20- to 29- year-olds who received a bachelor's degree in 2019, 76.0 percent were employed.

Information on school enrollment and employment status is collected monthly in the Current Population Survey (CPS), a nationwide survey of about 60,000 households that provides information on employment and unemployment. Each October, a supplement to the CPS gathers more detailed information about recent degree recipients and school enrollment. In addition to data on recent high school graduates ages 16 to 24, this news release presents information on recent degree recipients ages 20 to 29. For more information, see the Technical Note in this news release.

Following are some highlights from the October 2019 data:

  • Among recent high school graduates ages 16 to 24, college enrollment rates for men and women were 62.0 percent and 69.8 percent, respectively. (See table 1.)
  • Among 16- to 24-year-olds, 38.2 percent of recent high school dropouts were working or looking for work, lower than the labor force participation rate of 72.2 percent for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college. (See table 1.)
  • About 16.2 million persons ages 16 to 24 were not enrolled in school-42.9 percent of all persons in this age group. (See table 2.)
  • Among 20- to 29-year-olds, 71.3 percent of recent associate degree recipients, 76.0 percent of recent bachelor's degree recipients, and 82.3 percent of recent advanced degree recipients were employed. (See table 3.)
  • About one-fourth of recent bachelor's degree recipients ages 20 to 29 were enrolled in school. (See table 3.)
  • Among 20- to 29-year-olds, unemployment rates for recent associate degree recipients, recent bachelor's degree recipients, and recent advanced degree recipients were 8.7 percent, 8.8 percent, and 12.9 percent, respectively. (See table 3.)

Recent High School Graduates and Dropouts (Ages 16 to 24)

Of the 3.2 million youth ages 16 to 24 who graduated from high school between January and October 2019, 2.1 million (66.2 percent) were enrolled in college in October. The college enrollment rate of recent high school graduates in October 2019 was down slightly from the rate in October 2018 (69.1 percent). (See table 1.)

Among 2019 high school graduates ages 16 to 24, the college enrollment rate for young women was 69.8 percent in October 2019, compared with 62.0 percent for young men. The college enrollment rate of Asians (89.9 percent) was higher than the rates for recent White (66.9 percent), Hispanic (63.4 percent), and Black (50.7 percent) graduates.

The labor force participation rate (the proportion of the population that is employed or looking for work) for recent high school graduates enrolled in college was 37.8 percent. The participation rates for male and female graduates enrolled in college were 35.6 percent and 39.5 percent, respectively.

Among recent high school graduates enrolled in college in October 2019, about 9 in 10 were full-time students. Recent graduates enrolled as full-time students were less than half as likely to be in the labor force (34.0 percent) as were their peers enrolled part time (78.8 percent).

About 2 in 3 recent high school graduates enrolled in college attended 4-year colleges. Of these students, 33.1 percent participated in the labor force in October 2019, lower than the 47.4 percent for recent graduates enrolled in 2-year colleges.

In October 2019, labor force participation was much higher for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college (72.2 percent) than for enrolled graduates (37.8 percent). The unemployment rate for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college was 18.2 percent, higher than the rate of 11.0 percent for recent graduates enrolled in college.

Between October 2018 and October 2019, 490,000 young people dropped out of high school. The labor force participation rate for recent dropouts (38.2 percent) was much lower than the rate for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college (72.2 percent). The jobless rate for recent high school dropouts was 14.8 percent in October 2019; the rate for recent high school graduates not enrolled in college was 18.2 percent.

All Youth Enrolled in High School or College (Ages 16 to 24)

In October 2019, 21.5 million 16- to 24-year-olds, or 57.1 percent of youth, were enrolled in high school (9.4 million) or in college (12.2 million). The labor force participation rate for youth enrolled in school, at 38.0 percent, increased from October 2018 to October 2019. The

-2-

unemployment rate (6.1 percent) for youth enrolled in school changed little from the previous year. (See table 2.)

In October 2019, high school students continued to be less likely than college students to participate in the labor force (22.3 percent, compared with 50.2 percent). The participation rates for male and female high school students were 21.0 percent and 23.7 percent, respectively.

Among college students, those enrolled full time were much less likely to participate in the labor force in October 2019 than were part-time students (44.5 percent versus 87.2 percent). Students at 4-year colleges were also less likely to be in the labor force than were students at 2-year schools (46.9 percent and 59.8 percent, respectively). Female college students were more likely to participate in the labor force than their male counterparts (53.6 percent, compared with 46.1 percent). By race and ethnicity, the labor force participation rate was lower for Asian college students (36.3 percent) than for their Black (46.5 percent), White (52.2 percent), and Hispanic (55.5 percent) counterparts.

The unemployment rate for high school students, at 11.3 percent in October 2019, continued to be higher than the rate for college students (4.3 percent).

All Youth Not Enrolled in School (Ages 16 to 24)

In October 2019, 16.2 million persons ages 16 to 24 were not enrolled in school. The labor force participation rate of youth not enrolled in school increased over the year to 81.2 percent. Among youth not enrolled in school in October 2019, young men continued to be more likely than young women to participate in the labor force (83.9 percent, compared with 78.1 percent). Labor force participation rates for not-enrolled men and women were highest for those with a bachelor's degree or higher (91.2 percent and 93.5 percent, respectively) and lowest for men and women with less than a high school diploma (63.9 percent and 52.6 percent, respectively). (See table 2.)

The unemployment rate for youth ages 16 to 24 not enrolled in school, at 8.6 percent, was little changed over the year. Among not-enrolled youth who did not have a high school diploma, unemployment rates in October 2019 were 16.1 percent for young men and 12.4 percent for young women. The jobless rates of young men and young women with at least a bachelor's degree were 5.8 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively. Among youth not enrolled in school, the unemployment rate was 15.7 percent for Blacks, 9.6 percent for Hispanics, 8.6 percent for Asians, and 7.0 percent for Whites.

Recent College Graduates (Ages 20 to 29)

Between January and October 2019, 1.1 million 20- to 29-year-olds earned a bachelor's degree; of these, 867,000 (or 76.0 percent) were employed in October 2019. The unemployment rate for recent college graduates with a bachelor's degree, at 8.8 percent, decreased from the previous year. (See table 3.)

-3-

Female recent bachelor's degree recipients were more likely to be employed than their male counterparts in October 2019 (79.4 percent versus 71.8 percent). The jobless rates for recent female and male bachelor's degree recipients were 7.5 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively.

About one-quarter (or 294,000) of recent bachelor's degree recipients were enrolled in school in October 2019. These recent graduates who were enrolled in school were much less likely to be employed than those who were not enrolled (51.9 percent versus 84.4 percent).

Between January and October 2019, 364,000 persons ages 20 to 29 earned an advanced degree- that is, a master's, professional, or doctoral degree. About 8 in 10 of those who recently earned an advanced degree were employed (82.3 percent). In October 2019, the unemployment rate for recent advanced degree recipients was 12.9 percent.

Recent Associate Degree Recipients (Ages 20 to 29)

Of the 360,000 20- to 29-year-olds who completed an associate degree between January and October 2019, 71.3 percent were employed in October 2019. The unemployment rate for recent associate degree recipients was 8.7 percent. (See table 3.)

Recent associate degree recipients ages 20 to 29 were more likely to have completed an academic program than a vocational program (67.8 percent, compared with 32.2 percent). Associate degrees in academic programs are primarily in the arts and sciences and are often transferable to a bachelor's degree program, while associate degrees in vocational programs prepare graduates for a specific occupation.

In October 2019, 160,000 (or 44.4 percent) recent associate degree recipients were enrolled in school. Of these recent recipients who were enrolled in school, 63.6 percent were employed. In October 2019, 77.4 percent of recent associate degree recipients who were not enrolled in school were employed.

-4-

Technical Note

The estimates in this release were obtained from a supplement to the October Current Population Survey (CPS), a monthly survey of about 60,000 eligible households that provides information on the labor force, employment, and unemployment for the nation. The CPS is conducted monthly for the Bureau of Labor Statistics by the U.S. Census Bureau. Data in this release relate to the school enrollment status of persons in the civilian noninstitutional population in the calendar week that includes the 12th of October. Data about recent high school graduates and dropouts and the enrollment status of youth refer to persons 16 to 24 years of age. Data about recent associate degree recipients and college graduates refer to persons 20 to 29 years of age.

Updated population controls for the CPS are introduced annually with the release of January data. Additional information about population controls is

available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#pop.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Reliability of the estimates

Statistics based on the CPS are subject to both sampling and nonsampling error. When a sample, rather than the entire population, is surveyed, there is a chance that the sample estimates may differ from the true population values they represent. The component of this difference that occurs because samples differ by chance is known as sampling error, and its variability is measured by the standard error of the estimate. There is about a 90- percent chance, or level of confidence, that an estimate based on a sample will differ by no more than 1.6 standard errors from the true population value because of sampling error. BLS analyses are generally conducted at the 90- percent level of confidence.

The CPS data also are affected by nonsampling error. Nonsampling error can occur for many reasons, including the failure to sample a segment of the population, inability to obtain information for all respondents in the sample, inability or unwillingness of respondents to provide correct information, and errors made in the collection or processing of the data.

Additional information about the reliability of data from the CPS and estimating standard errors is available at www.bls.gov/cps/documentation.htm#reliability.

Concepts

School enrollment. Respondents were asked whether they were currently enrolled in a regular school,

including day or night school in any type of public, parochial, or other private school. Regular schooling is that which may advance a person toward a high school diploma or a college, university, or professional degree. Such schools include elementary schools, junior or senior high schools, and colleges and universities.

Other schooling, including trade schools; on-the- job training; and courses that do not require physical presence in school, such as correspondence courses or other courses of independent study, is included only if the credits granted count towards promotion in regular school.

Full-time and part-time enrollment in college. College students are classified as attending full time if they were taking 12 hours of classes or more (or 9 hours of graduate classes) during an average school week and as part time if they were taking fewer hours.

High school graduation status. Persons who were not enrolled in school at the time of the survey were asked whether they had graduated from high school. Those who had graduated were asked when they completed their high school education. Persons who had not graduated, that is, school dropouts, were asked when they last attended a regular school. Those who were enrolled in college at the time of the survey also were asked when they graduated from high school.

Recent high school graduates. Persons age 16 to 24 who completed high school in the calendar year of the survey (January through October) are recent high school graduates.

Recent high school dropouts. Persons age 16 to 24 who were not enrolled in school at the time of the survey, attended school a year earlier, and did not have a high school diploma are recent dropouts.

Recent college graduates. Persons age 20 to 29 who completed a bachelor's degree or an advanced degree-thatis, a master's, professional (such as law or medicine), or doctoral degree-inthe calendar year of the survey (January through October) are recent college graduates.

Recent associate degree recipients. Persons age 20 to 29 who completed an associate degree (either an academic program or a vocational program) in the calendar year of the survey (January through October) are recent associate degree recipients. Associate degrees in academic programs are primarily in the arts and sciences and may be transferable to a bachelor's degree program, while associate degrees in vocational programs prepare graduates for a specific occupation.

Table 1. Labor force status of 2019 high school graduates and 2018-2019 high school dropouts 16 to 24 years old by school enrollment, educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, October 2019

[Numbers in thousands]

Civilian labor force

Civilian

Characteristic

noninsti-

Employed

Unemployed

Not in labor

tutional

Percent of

force

population

Total

population

Percent of

Total

Number

Rate

population

RECENT HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES

Total, 2019 high school graduates¹

3,178

1,572

49.5

1,343

42.3

229

14.6

1,606

Men

1,486

728

49.0

598

40.3

130

17.8

758

Women

1,693

844

49.8

744

44.0

99

11.8

849

White

2,368

1,219

51.5

1,071

45.2

148

12.1

1,149

Black or African American

438

218

49.8

161

36.7

57

26.2

220

Asian

189

54

28.8

49

25.7

6

-

134

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

681

388

57.0

313

46.0

75

19.3

293

Enrolled in college

Total, enrolled in college

2,103

795

37.8

707

33.6

88

11.0

1,308

Enrolled in 2-year college

692

328

47.4

276

39.9

52

15.9

364

Enrolled in 4-year college

1,411

467

33.1

431

30.6

36

7.6

944

Full-time students

1,924

654

34.0

583

30.3

71

10.8

1,270

Part-time students

179

141

78.8

124

69.3

17

12.1

38

Men

921

328

35.6

296

32.1

33

10.0

593

Women

1,182

467

39.5

412

34.9

55

11.7

715

White

1,585

626

39.5

571

36.0

55

8.8

959

Black or African American

222

90

40.3

71

31.9

19

20.9

133

Asian

170

39

23.2

37

21.6

3

-

130

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

432

199

46.0

172

39.9

27

13.4

233

Not enrolled in college

Total, not enrolled in college

1,075

777

72.2

635

59.1

141

18.2

299

Men

564

400

70.8

303

53.7

97

24.2

165

Women

511

377

73.8

333

65.1

44

11.8

134

White

783

593

75.7

500

63.9

92

15.6

190

Black or African American

215

128

59.5

90

41.7

38

29.9

87

Asian

19

15

-

12

-

3

-

4

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

249

189

75.9

141

56.5

48

25.6

60

RECENT HIGH SCHOOL DROPOUTS

Total, 2018-2019 high school dropouts²

490

187

38.2

160

32.6

28

14.8

303

Men

245

91

37.0

71

28.9

20

21.9

154

Women

245

97

39.5

89

36.2

8

8.2

148

White

358

150

42.0

136

38.0

14

9.5

208

Black or African American

80

27

33.5

13

16.5

14

-

53

Asian

19

6

-

6

-

-

-

12

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

148

46

31.0

36

24.2

10

-

102

¹ Data refer to persons who graduated from high school in January through October 2019.

² Data refer to persons who dropped out of school between October 2018 and October 2019.

NOTE: Detail for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000).

Table 2. Labor force status of persons 16 to 24 years old by school enrollment, educational attainment, sex, race, and Hispanic or Latino ethnicity, October 2019

[Numbers in thousands]

Civilian labor force

Civilian

Characteristic

noninsti-

Employed

Unemployed

Not in labor

tutional

Percent of

force

population

Total

population

Percent of

Total

Number

Rate

population

Total, 16 to 24 years

37,734

21,331

56.5

19,702

52.2

1,628

7.6

16,403

Enrolled in school

Total, enrolled in school

21,542

8,189

38.0

7,691

35.7

498

6.1

13,353

Enrolled in high school¹

9,392

2,096

22.3

1,859

19.8

237

11.3

7,296

Men

4,922

1,036

21.0

904

18.4

132

12.7

3,886

Women

4,470

1,060

23.7

955

21.4

105

9.9

3,410

White

6,840

1,658

24.2

1,483

21.7

175

10.6

5,182

Black or African American

1,356

206

15.2

176

13.0

30

14.8

1,150

Asian

512

68

13.3

62

12.1

6

-

444

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

2,269

393

17.3

338

14.9

54

13.9

1,877

Enrolled in college

12,150

6,093

50.2

5,833

48.0

261

4.3

6,057

Enrolled in 2-year college

3,072

1,838

59.8

1,728

56.3

110

6.0

1,233

Enrolled in 4-year college

9,078

4,255

46.9

4,104

45.2

151

3.5

4,823

Full-time students

10,531

4,681

44.5

4,448

42.2

233

5.0

5,850

Part-time students

1,619

1,412

87.2

1,385

85.5

28

2.0

207

Men

5,530

2,548

46.1

2,405

43.5

143

5.6

2,982

Women

6,620

3,545

53.6

3,427

51.8

118

3.3

3,075

White

8,737

4,557

52.2

4,379

50.1

179

3.9

4,180

Black or African American

1,621

754

46.5

715

44.1

39

5.2

867

Asian

1,164

422

36.3

412

35.4

10

2.4

741

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

2,505

1,390

55.5

1,341

53.5

50

3.6

1,114

Not enrolled in school

Total, not enrolled in school

16,192

13,142

81.2

12,011

74.2

1,131

8.6

3,050

16 to 19 years

3,332

2,291

68.7

1,979

59.4

311

13.6

1,042

20 to 24 years

12,860

10,851

84.4

10,032

78.0

819

7.6

2,009

Men

8,512

7,142

83.9

6,449

75.8

693

9.7

1,370

Less than a high school diploma

1,116

712

63.9

598

53.6

115

16.1

403

High school graduates, no college²

4,369

3,740

85.6

3,320

76.0

420

11.2

629

Some college or associate degree

1,990

1,743

87.6

1,640

82.4

103

5.9

247

Bachelor's degree and higher³

1,037

946

91.2

891

85.9

55

5.8

91

Women

7,680

6,000

78.1

5,562

72.4

438

7.3

1,680

Less than a high school diploma

855

449

52.6

394

46.1

56

12.4

405

High school graduates, no college²

3,268

2,399

73.4

2,186

66.9

214

8.9

869

Some college or associate degree

1,971

1,668

84.6

1,570

79.7

97

5.8

304

Bachelor's degree and higher³

1,586

1,484

93.5

1,413

89.0

71

4.8

102

White

12,075

9,898

82.0

9,209

76.3

690

7.0

2,176

Black or African American

2,570

2,040

79.4

1,720

66.9

320

15.7

530

Asian

640

505

79.0

462

72.2

44

8.6

134

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

4,024

3,229

80.3

2,920

72.6

309

9.6

795

  • Includes a small number of persons enrolled in grades below high school. ² Includes persons with a high school diploma or equivalent.
    ³ Includes persons with bachelor's, master's, professional, and doctoral degrees.

NOTE: Detail for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000).

Table 3. Labor force status of 2019 associate degree recipients and college graduates 20 to 29 years old by selected characteristics, October 2019

[Numbers in thousands]

Civilian labor force

Civilian

Characteristic

noninsti-

Employed

Unemployed

Not in labor

tutional

Percent of

force

population

Total

population

Percent of

Total

Number

Rate

population

RECENT ASSOCIATE DEGREE RECIPIENTS¹

Total, 20 to 29 years

360

281

78.0

257

71.3

24

8.7

79

Men

176

140

79.6

128

72.9

12

8.4

36

Women

185

141

76.5

129

69.7

13

8.9

43

20 to 24 years

257

189

73.6

165

64.1

24

12.9

68

25 to 29 years

103

92

89.0

92

89.0

-

-

11

Vocational program

116

105

90.3

90

77.6

15

14.1

11

Academic program

244

176

72.1

167

68.2

10

5.4

68

Enrolled in school

160

103

64.1

102

63.6

1

0.9

58

Not enrolled in school

200

178

89.1

155

77.4

23

13.1

22

RECENT COLLEGE GRADUATES²

Total, 20 to 29 years

1,504

1,295

86.1

1,167

77.5

128

9.9

210

Men

655

541

82.6

490

74.8

51

9.5

114

Women

849

753

88.7

677

79.7

77

10.2

96

20 to 24 years

1,014

843

83.1

774

76.3

69

8.2

171

25 to 29 years

491

452

92.1

393

80.1

59

13.1

39

Enrolled in school

320

179

55.8

179

55.8

-

-

142

Not enrolled in school

1,184

1,116

94.2

988

83.4

128

11.5

68

White

1,075

943

87.7

859

79.9

84

8.9

132

Black or African American

141

114

80.8

99

70.4

15

12.9

27

Asian

237

192

81.1

163

68.8

29

15.3

45

Hispanic or Latino ethnicity

165

156

95.0

133

81.1

23

14.7

8

Bachelor's degree

Total, 20 to 29 years

1,141

951

83.4

867

76.0

84

8.8

190

Men

505

405

80.3

362

71.8

43

10.6

99

Women

636

545

85.8

505

79.4

41

7.5

90

20 to 24 years

932

772

82.8

710

76.2

61

7.9

160

25 to 29 years

208

179

85.9

157

75.2

22

12.4

29

Enrolled in school

294

153

51.9

153

51.9

-

-

142

Not enrolled in school

846

798

94.3

714

84.4

84

10.5

48

Advanced degree³

Total, 20 to 29 years

364

344

94.5

300

82.3

44

12.9

20

Men

150

136

90.4

128

84.8

8

6.2

14

Women

213

208

97.4

172

80.6

36

17.3

6

20 to 24 years

82

71

86.8

63

77.7

7

-

11

25 to 29 years

282

273

96.7

236

83.7

37

13.5

9

¹ Data refer to persons who received an associate degree in January through October 2019.

² Data refer to persons who received a bachelor's or higher degree in January through October 2019.

³ Data refer to persons who received a master's, professional, or doctoral degree in January through October 2019.

NOTE: Detail for the above race groups (White, Black or African American, and Asian) do not sum to totals because data are not presented for all races. Persons whose ethnicity is identified as Hispanic or Latino may be of any race. Updated population controls are introduced annually with the release of January data. Dash indicates no data or data that do not meet publication criteria (values not shown where base is less than 75,000).

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 14:37:06 UTC
