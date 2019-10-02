Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

College Success Arizona Sees Community Colleges as Key to Reaching State's College Attainment Goal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 11:55am EDT

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College Success Arizona’s new policy brief, Prioritizing Access and Opportunity: How Community Colleges Contribute to Increased Attainment and Economic Growth in Arizona, details the importance of community colleges in achieving Arizona’s goal of reaching 60 percent college attainment by 2030, and in boosting the state’s economic prosperity through increasing graduates’ earning potential.

“Without greater state support for community colleges, Arizona will not reach its attainment goal of 60 percent,” said Rich Nickel, President and CEO, College Success Arizona. “Attainment drives economic growth, enhances workforce competitiveness, and improves economic mobility for students and families, which is why our partners with the Achieve60AZ initiative are committed to achieving this goal across the state.”

In Arizona, community colleges enrolled 53 percent more students than four-year institutions in 2017. Community colleges provide broad access to educational opportunity, especially for students from underrepresented groups in higher education such as racial and ethnic minorities and students from low-income families. The brief also reports that a graduate with an associate degree earns nearly 17 percent more per week than someone with only a high school diploma.

At the same time, Maricopa and Pima community college districts – the Arizona’s two largest in terms of enrollment – were completely defunded by the state in 2015.

“Without community colleges, Arizona’s higher education system would be a shadow of its current self,” said Nickel. “Too often their importance is rendered invisible, perhaps because community colleges are regarded as a lesser alternative to four-year colleges and universities rather than as the vital higher education institutions they are.”

College Success Arizona outlines four key ways that the state can support the attainment goal through supporting community colleges. 

  • Restoring full funding for Maricopa and Pima community colleges; 
  • Expanding access to dual enrollment and dual credit opportunities for high school students; 
  • Implementing policies and programs designed to help community college students navigate the transfer process to four-year institutions; and 
  • Maintaining funding equalization and continuing to expand support for community colleges in rural areas.

About College Success Arizona
College Success Arizona works to significantly increase the college attainment rate of students in Arizona, particularly for those who otherwise would not be able to attend or graduate, such as low-income, first generation, and Latino students. We advocate for long-term, sustainable policy solutions that address key challenges in Arizona. Our priorities include closing information gaps that limit college-going culture, working to improve college affordability and increase state financial aid, and advocating for increased attainment statewide to drive economic growth. Visit www.collegesuccessaz.org to learn more. 

Liv Jacobson
202-266-4711
jacobson@collaborativecommunications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pFDA Clears the Smart-C Advanced X-ray Imaging System from Turner Imaging Systems
BU
12:06pEAGLE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:06pMCAFEE : Introduces Unified Cloud Edge Vision to Simplify Secure Cloud Adoption While Seamlessly Managing Data Protection and Threat Prevention Initiatives
BU
12:06pMCAFEE : Introduces MVISION Insights to Enable Organizations to Rapidly Identify, Prioritize and Respond to Targeted Attacks
BU
12:06pMCAFEE : Facilitates Digital Transformation With Product Innovations Across Device to Cloud Expanse
BU
12:05pRosehearty Energy Holds Annual & Special Meeting of Shareholders
NE
12:04pGARTNER : Says Robotic Process Automation Can Save Finance Departments 25,000 Hours of Avoidable Work Annually
AQ
12:04pINTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES : IBC Bank Partners with Blue Lapis Light for an Aerial Performance at the IBC Bank Plaza in Downtown Austin
PU
12:03pCIO LEADERSHIP : Hunter Muller Predicts That Amazon's Alexa Will Create New Markets and Fundamentally Transform the Technology Industry
GL
12:02pBoeing says Airbus could still avoid tariffs by obeying WTO
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Huawei phones lose access to install Google's apps - Bloomberg
2VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
3CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : says risk calculation, hedging change to reap $250 million
4Oil slides 2.5% as U.S. inventories build, weak economic data weighs
5STOXX 600 : U.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group