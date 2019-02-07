College for Financial Planning® - a Kaplan Company to Serve as Title Sponsor of Registered Program Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. today announced that the College for Financial Planning® – a Kaplan Company, is the title sponsor for this year's Registered Program Conference being held February 21-22 in Arlington, Va.

"The Registered Programs Conference is the optimal opportunity to network with financial planning education industry leaders and learn about best practices that result in the advancement of the profession," said Dirk Pantone, CFP®, President of the College for Financial Planning. "We are again honored to participate as the title sponsor for this event, helping to ensure that this annual collaboration of CFP Board, financial planning educators, and industry leaders continues to expand."

The conference will bring together program directors and faculty from institutions that deliver professional financial planning education for individuals pursuing CFP® certification, offering opportunities to connect and share best practices for strengthening the talent pipeline. A new student track will explore topics such as the path to CFP® certification, pro bono financial planning, and trending issues in financial planning.

CFP Board Registered Programs are offered at regionally accredited colleges and universities that have met specific criteria for educating individuals pursuing CFP® certification. Individuals who meet CFP Board's coursework requirement through a registered program are eligible to sit for the CFP® Certification Examination. CFP Board partners with over 300 programs at more than 200 institutions.

"We are very grateful for the support that the College for Financial Planning® – a Kaplan Company is providing to the Registered Programs Conference this year," said Mary Kay Svedberg, Ph.D., CFP Board's Director of Education. "They have been a long-standing partner with CFP Board, providing quality education programs that prepare students to take the CFP® exam and become CFP® professionals who will provide Americans financial planning services that help them have more confidence today and a more secure tomorrow."

The 2019 Registered Programs Conference immediately follows the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning's Academic Research Colloquium, February 19-21. Both events will be held at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, VA. For more information, click here.

About CFP Board

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 83,000 people in the United States.

About the College for Financial Planning

Founded in 1972, the College for Financial Planning provides accessible and flexible degree, non-degree, and continuing professional education programs to students nationwide. Shortly after its founding, the College introduced the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification, which has evolved into the world's most recognized and respected financial planning credential, with more than 65,000 professionals in the U.S. having earned the credential. In addition to its CFP® Certification Professional Education Program, the College offers two graduate degree programs that provide more in-depth knowledge of the finance industry. Professional designation programs are also available, with specializations ranging from asset management to retirement planning. The College for Financial Planning is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and is a member of the North Central Association. More than 165,000 students have graduated from the College's programs. For more information, visit cffp.edu.

About Kaplan Professional

Kaplan is a leading international provider of training and education services operating in more than 30 countries and working with over 10,000 corporations and businesses globally. Kaplan Professional helps professionals obtain and maintain in-demand certifications, licenses and designations that enable them to advance and succeed in their careers. Through live and online instruction, Kaplan Professional provides test preparation, licensing, continuing education, and professional development programs to businesses and individuals in the accounting, engineering, insurance, securities, real estate, financial planning, and information technology industries.

