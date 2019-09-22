Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

College of American Pathologists : Honor Member Physicians at CAP19 Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Elizabeth Wagar Named Pathologist of the Year, 17 Others Recognized

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization for the medical doctors who diagnose and study disease, recognized several of its members for their contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine during CAP19, the organization’s annual meeting, on September 21 and 22 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190922005001/en/

Elizabeth A. Wagar, MD, FCAP, was named the 2019 CAP Pathologist of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Elizabeth A. Wagar, MD, FCAP, was named the 2019 CAP Pathologist of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)

The CAP named Elizabeth A. Wagar, MD, FCAP, as the Pathologist of the Year for her outstanding contributions over the past 25 years to the field of pathology and CAP programs.

Over her career, Dr. Wagar has completed laboratory inspections on behalf of the CAP’s accreditation program and authored educational opportunities and interdisciplinary evidence-based guidelines that help guide diagnosis and treatment for physicians around the world.

She has served on numerous CAP councils and committees, including as chair of the Council on Scientific Affairs, vice chair of the Council on Education, member of the Quality Practices Committee, and member of the Microbiology Resource Committee.

Dr. Wagar is chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

The CAP recognized 17 other members and resident pathologists for their contributions, achievements, and service in a multitude of areas, including but not limited to advocacy, patient care, education, quality improvement programs, and communications. The CAP annually honors members for their commitment to the specialty and quality patient care. This year’s CAP member honorees are:

Advocate of the Year Award

Distinguished Patient Care Award

Distinguished Service Award

Laboratory Accreditation Program Service Award

Laboratory Improvement Programs Service Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Outstanding Communicator Award

Outstanding Educator Award

Outstanding Service Award

Pathology Advancement Award

Public Service Award

Resident Advocate Award

Resident of the Year Award

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world’s largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report and visit cap.org.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pVIVENDI SET TO WIDEN LEGAL BATTLE AGAINST MEDIASET BEYOND ITALY : sources
RE
12:31pNEPA : changes MD in subsidiary
AQ
12:28p5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:12pMANCHESTER UNITED : West Ham upsets Manchester United in Premier League action
AQ
12:08pTHOMAS COOK : Travel group Thomas Cook battles for survival ahead of Monday deadline
RE
12:01pCOLLEGE OF AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS : Honor Member Physicians at CAP19 Annual Meeting
BU
11:55aTHOMAS COOK : Travel group Thomas Cook battles for survival ahead of Monday deadline
RE
11:24aTHOMAS COOK : customers say Tunisia hotel stopped them leaving
RE
11:01aMICROBIOME : Pathology's New Frontier
BU
10:52aINTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Report of Bezeq - Petition to Approve Class Action
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Eyes on U.S. prize, Primark considers Central American s..
2ORIENTAL WEAVERS : ORIENTAL WEAVERS : INTRODUCES NEW ALTERNATIVES TO CHINESE RUG IMPORTS FOR NY BUYERS
3Nigerian state oil company says refinery revamps set for January
4THOMAS COOK GROUP : THOMAS COOK : Travel group Thomas Cook battles for survival ahead of Monday deadline
5DEERE & COMPANY : Deere Turns to U.S. After Growth Stalls Overseas

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group