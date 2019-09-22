College of American Pathologists : Honor Member Physicians at CAP19 Annual Meeting

Elizabeth Wagar Named Pathologist of the Year, 17 Others Recognized

The College of American Pathologists (CAP), the world’s largest organization for the medical doctors who diagnose and study disease, recognized several of its members for their contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine during CAP19, the organization’s annual meeting, on September 21 and 22 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The CAP named Elizabeth A. Wagar, MD, FCAP, as the Pathologist of the Year for her outstanding contributions over the past 25 years to the field of pathology and CAP programs.

Over her career, Dr. Wagar has completed laboratory inspections on behalf of the CAP’s accreditation program and authored educational opportunities and interdisciplinary evidence-based guidelines that help guide diagnosis and treatment for physicians around the world.

She has served on numerous CAP councils and committees, including as chair of the Council on Scientific Affairs, vice chair of the Council on Education, member of the Quality Practices Committee, and member of the Microbiology Resource Committee.

Dr. Wagar is chair of the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

The CAP recognized 17 other members and resident pathologists for their contributions, achievements, and service in a multitude of areas, including but not limited to advocacy, patient care, education, quality improvement programs, and communications. The CAP annually honors members for their commitment to the specialty and quality patient care. This year’s CAP member honorees are:

Advocate of the Year Award

Distinguished Patient Care Award

Distinguished Service Award

Laboratory Accreditation Program Service Award

Laboratory Improvement Programs Service Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Outstanding Communicator Award

Outstanding Educator Award

Outstanding Service Award

Pathology Advancement Award

Public Service Award

Resident Advocate Award

Resident of the Year Award

