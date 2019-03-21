Log in
College of DuPage ADN Nursing Graduates Achieved a 95 Percent Pass Rate on the NCLEX-RN Board Examination in 2018

03/21/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

Glen Ellyn, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graduates from the College of DuPage Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program surpassed their peers nationally and statewide in 2018, achieving a 95 percent pass rate on the Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN) exams. For 2018, the national NCLEX-RN pass rate was 88 percent and the state pass rate was 88 percent.

0_medium_19_nclex2_lg.jpg


2_medium_logo.jpg


Designed to evaluate the knowledge, skills and abilities required to safely perform the job of a registered nurse, the NCLEX-RN exam is the final test a student must pass in order to be licensed to practice as a professional registered nurse and gain employment.

Debra Gurney, Dean of the Nursing and Health Sciences at COD, said the program’s outstanding pass rate is a testament to the faculty’s teaching and dedication along with students’ academic preparedness to practice nursing.

“It’s great to know that the students are being well-prepared to be safe practitioners in the field of nursing,” she said.

Additionally, Gurney said the pass rates illustrate that recent changes in the ADN program - moving from a content-based to a concept-based curriculum, along with advising and NCLEX coaching - are bringing positive results.

“The high pass rates among our nursing students speaks to the robustness of the curriculum, the rigor of the program, the quality of the faculty and the hard work of the students,” she said. “In addition, it reflects positively on our graduates and makes them more attractive to employers.”

Accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing, Inc. (ACEN), the Associate Degree in Nursing program at College of DuPage is a two-year, sequential program that prepares students for a career in nursing through a combination of classroom, lab activities, simulation and hands-on clinical experiences. As an added benefit, students completing the first year of the ADN program are eligible to sit for the NCLEX-PN exam and go on to work as Licensed Practical Nurses while completing their ADN degree at COD.

Learn more about the ADN Nursing program at College of DuPage.

 

Jennifer Duda
College of DuPage
(630) 942-3097
dudajen@cod.edu

