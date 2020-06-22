Log in
College of DuPage Trustee Maureen Dunne Appointed Secretary of Illinois Community College Trustees Association

06/22/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

Glen Ellyn, Ill., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College of DuPage Trustee Maureen Dunne recently was appointed Secretary to the Illinois Community College Trustees Association (ICCTA) for 2020-2021. Dunne will begin her one-year term on July 1.

Since 1970, the ICCTA has provided legislative advocacy and educational opportunities for the state's public community college boards.

College of DuPage Board of Trustees Chairman Frank Napolitano applauded Dunne for her newly elected position.

“Trustee Dunne will be a fine representative for the ICCTA Board to help advance the work of community colleges across Illinois,” he said. “Through her dedicated leadership and devotion to the community college system, Dunne is working to improve the lives of the people in our communities for years to come.”

A COD graduate, Dunne obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Chicago, a master’s from the London School of Economics and a doctorate in cognitive sciences from Oxford University, where she was a Rhodes Scholar.

In addition to her academic accomplishments, Dunne co-founded, led and advised venture-backed technology companies. She also currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Mental Health Association of Greater Chicago, Access to Care (Auxiliary Board) and on the executive board of the Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation. A community leader, she is a member of Rotary and a co-founder of a nonprofit initiative that sponsors coding bootcamps.

Attachment 

Jennifer Duda
College of DuPage
(630) 942-3097
dudajen@cod.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
