CollegeFindMe : Names Dr. Esin Sile Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ColleMark LLC, the holding company of CollegeFindMe.com today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Esin Sile as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors effective immediately. Dr. Sile previously held the position of Strategic Advisor and Senior Vice President at ColleMark LLC, CollegeFindMe.com and CEO of MindBridge Partners.

In addition, Christina Bai stepped down from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. These leadership appointments are effective immediately.

Dr. Sile is a seasoned Economist and Consultant. Since joining the company, she has worked at The World Bank, Analysis Group, Maguire Associates and MindBridge Partners, provided data-driven solutions and strategies specific in the education industry, and partnered with clients in K-12 and higher education institutions to provide strategy based on data-driven research. Dr. Sile is also a faculty member at Boston College.

"During this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead CollegeFindMe than Dr. Esin Sile," said Dr. Jose Halperin, Member of the Board of Directors. "Dr. Sile is a proven leader with a strong education background, business vision and the ability to bring people together. Her vision for how technology through K-12 to higher education enrollment will be used and fast adapted around the world is exactly what ColleMark LLC needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product innovation and growth."

"We are fortunate to have someone of Dr. Esin Sile's caliber and experience step up to lead CollegeFindMe," said Christina Bai, Founder of ColleMark LLC, CollegeFindMe. "We are at a critical moment and we need renewed leadership to successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead. Dr. Sile is a technology visionary with a proven track record of execution. She is a strong communicator who is customer focused, with deep leadership capabilities. As an executive advisor and senior vice president of CollegeFindMe for the past year, Dr. Sile has a solid understanding of our products and markets."

Dr. Sile said, "I am honored and excited to lead CollegeFindMe. I believe CollegeFindMe matters – it matters to students, counselors, and colleges in Boston, Massachusetts, the country, and the world."

Speaking on behalf of the board, Christina Bai said "The board believes that the job of the CollegeFindMe CEO now requires additional attributes to successfully execute on the company's strategy. Dr. Esin Sile has the right operational and communication skills, and leadership abilities to deliver improved execution and financial performance."

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collegefindme-names-dr-esin-sile-chief-executive-officer-300721526.html

SOURCE CollegeFindMe