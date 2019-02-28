CollegeNET and The Common Application Agree to Settle Antitrust Case

CollegeNET, Inc. and The Common Application, Inc. released the following
joint statement today:
“The Common Application and CollegeNET have agreed to resolve and
dismiss the lawsuit brought by CollegeNET in May 2014. The matter has
been resolved in a way satisfactory to the Parties pursuant to a
confidential settlement agreement whereby, without admitting liability,
Common Application has agreed commencing with the 2019-2020 application
season to modify certain of its challenged practices.”
This antitrust litigation was filed by CollegeNET in federal court
almost five years ago. The lawsuit alleged that Common Application had
violated federal antitrust law by maintaining its monopoly through
anticompetitive business practices in the market to process online
undergraduate applications.
The case was first filed in May 2014 in the federal district court in
Portland, Oregon. In May 2015, the judge hearing the case dismissed it,
but CollegeNET successfully appealed that ruling. Since October 2017,
when the court of appeals sent the case back to the district court, both
sides were vigorously litigating the case. Trial was not scheduled until
August 2020.
Following settlement, CollegeNET CEO Jim Wolfston said, “CollegeNET is
grateful for the hard work The Common Application applied during our
settlement discussions. I appreciate the fact that Common Application
officials were thoughtful, open, and willing to work through the
practices challenged in the lawsuit. In this divided age where gossip,
nicknames, and recriminations now prevail, it is important that Higher
Education can provide this example where all parties exit with
graciousness even after having engaged vigorously in a high stakes
disagreement.”
About CollegeNET, Inc.
CollegeNET, Inc. builds on-demand SaaS technologies that help
institutions improve operational efficiency, enhance communication with
constituents, and save money. The company's systems are used by 1,300
institutions worldwide for event and academic scheduling, recruitment
and admissions management, web-based tuition processing, instructor and
course evaluation, and web-based career services for students. The
company publishes the Social Mobility Index www.socialmobilityindex.org
which ranks colleges according to how successfully they enroll
economically disadvantaged students and graduate them into good paying
jobs. CollegeNET.com has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to
date. The company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.
