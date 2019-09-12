Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Collegis Education : Releases Informational Guide on New iOS 13 iPhone Update and Its Impact on College Recruitment Strategies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Guide details new call-blocking feature and provides strategies to ensure admissions processes thrive

Collegis Education, a technology-enabled, revenue-growth management (RGM) company, is pleased to announce the release of its newest informational guide titled, How will the new iOS 13 iPhone update affect college recruitment strategies? Apple® recently announced its soon-to-be-released iOS®13 software update, which includes a call-blocking feature to silence unknown callers. Shortly before the announcement, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) stated that all mobile carriers would now have the ability to block unwanted calls. In this new guide, Collegis helps colleges and universities understand these changes and how to adapt and evolve their admissions processes.

“One of the biggest hurdles in higher education recruitment today is when admissions calls get mistaken for robocalls. And with the rise of spam calls in the past few years, college recruitment strategies have had to evolve to stay effective,” said Susan Hammerstrom, executive vice president of partner experience at Collegis Education. “Collegis believes communication and outreach via the phone have been, and continue to be, critical components of the student enrollment process. Our student recruitment experts believe a resolution to the update will be mostly communication-based rather than technology-based, and we’re excited to share our expertise and help guide institutions through these changes to ensure their admissions processes thrive.”

Informational Guide Features

  • Receive information on how these changes may impact your current engagement strategies.
  • Learn how to overcome engagement hurdles by evolving your admissions process.
  • Discover ideas on how to merge your phone strategies with other outreach tactics.

To learn more about the iOS®13 software update and what Collegis Education recommends admissions teams do about it, click here.

Collegis Education is dedicated to developing holistic, interconnected strategies that enable institutions to grow in accordance with their mission. To learn more about Collegis Education, visit www.CollegisEducation.com or follow Collegis on Twitter: @CollegisEdu.

ABOUT COLLEGIS EDUCATION:
Collegis Education® is a strategic partner whose revenue-growth solutions help colleges and universities maximize their enrollment potential through data-rich, technology-enabled marketing, engagement and retention services. With more than two decades of experience in higher education, the Collegis team develops holistic, interconnected strategies that enable institutions to realize long-term growth in accord with their mission and values. For more information about Collegis Education, please visit CollegisEducation.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Pricing of Upsized $1.2 Billion Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:56pEAGLE BANCORP : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Investors of Important September 23rd Deadline in Securities Class Action – EGBN
BU
05:53pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Enters Joint Venture to Build Apartments on Barrie Waterfront
AQ
05:52pZYNGA : Player Security Announcement
PU
05:50pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MNK
GL
05:47pCERENIS THERAPEUTICS : Message from the Board of Directors
PU
05:47pLEIDOS : CEOs sign pledge to help end opioid addiction
PU
05:46pSenior UAW official charged in widening U.S. corruption probe
RE
05:46pSUNNIVA : Announces Closing Of Third Tranche Of Short Term Bridge Financing For Proceeds Of Cad $325,000
AQ
05:46pALPHABET : Google Subpoenaed for Details on Its Ad Business -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica, DGT and SEAT join forces to use IoT technology to increase cyclists' saf..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group