Collegium Acquires Averill Fundraising Solutions

04/15/2019 | 05:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegium Holdings, Inc., the parent company to leading professional services firms serving the nonprofit and social impact space, has acquired Averill Fundraising Solutions, LLC, adding to its portfolio of companies dedicated to serving the expansive nonprofit sector.

Collegium logo

Averill Fundraising Solutions is a full-service fundraising consulting firm founded by company president, Robert C. Happy, Jr., who along with his team has partnered with clients in raising more than $3.25 billion across all sectors. Averill provides strategic fundraising counsel as well as embedded, onsite management staffing as part of its comprehensive offerings, which also include: campaign planning and direction; leadership learning; and executive search.

Happy, a recognized leader in the nonprofit management consulting industry for decades, has counseled countless nonprofit CEOs and trustees through transformational capital and endowment campaigns over the span of his career.

Craig Leach, Collegium's Founder and CEO, is energized by the acquisition. "Averill brings to Collegium a superb record of client results and an approach to service delivery that adds tremendous firepower to our stellar group of portfolio firms," Leach said. "Bob Happy's body of work in our industry is nothing short of legendary," Leach continued. "For more than 30 years, Bob has been among just a handful of professionals who have helped define the industry as we know it today. Bob is an entrepreneur and we know the Averill team will help create shareholder value for the entire Collegium partnership."

"We are delighted to become part of the Collegium family," Happy said. "Craig Leach has a vision that we believe is already transforming the marketplace. Collegium and its portfolio companies will provide nonprofit organizations with a significant competitive advantage."

About Averill Fundraising Solutions

Averill Fundraising Solutions is a full-service fundraising consulting firm. The Averill team has decades of combined experience serving secondary and higher education, hospitals and medical centers, academic medicine, faith-based organizations, global health organizations, human service organizations, professional and membership societies, arts and cultural organizations, and civic and social groups.

For more information, visit www.averillsolutions.com.

About Collegium Holdings, Inc. 

Collegium is the privately-held parent company to select best-in-class professional service firms serving the nonprofit sector. Collegium offers unfettered access to the broadest base of resources and the deepest bench of experts worldwide.

For more information, visit www.collegiumholdings.com.

Collegium Holdings, Inc., the parent company to leading professional services firms serving the nonprofit and social impact space, has acquired Averill Fundraising Solutions, LLC, adding to its portfolio of companies dedicated to serving the expansive nonprofit sector.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/collegium-acquires-averill-fundraising-solutions-300831776.html

SOURCE Collegium Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
