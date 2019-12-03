Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Collibra Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:31am EST

Collibra empowers federal agencies to securely unlock the value of their data in the cloud

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced that it has been authorized as a Moderate Impact Cloud Service Provider under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Federal agencies are challenged with complex data needs and information residing in countless silos. In order to derive insights that can support decision making and improve citizen services, federal analysts need to be able to access trusted data and effectively collaborate across agencies,” said Myke Lyons, Chief Information Security Officer for Collibra. “This certification is a testament to Collibra’s ability to support these needs and ultimately empower federal agencies to achieve Data Intelligence.”

By achieving the FedRAMP Moderate certification, Collibra is now officially recognized by the US Government for meeting some of the most stringent cloud security requirements in government today. Collibra’s secure, cloud-based platform enables global organizations to securely automate critical data processes, increase transparency and unlock the value in their data.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. As an industry standard for cloud security, FedRAMP enables federal agencies to rapidly adapt from insecure legacy IT to a mission-enabling, secure and cost effective cloud environment. Only cloud providers that meet the strict requirements of FedRAMP earn this certification.

Learn more about Collibra and FedRAMP.

About Collibra
Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the US, Belgium, Australia, France, UK, Czech Republic and Poland. For more information, visit collibra.com


Media contact
Ariele Krantzow
Collibra
pr@collibra.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aAperio Taps Business Development Expert Heather Andrews to Drive Growth in Medical Device Services
BU
09:39aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Putting people first
AQ
09:39aUNILEVER : Sri Lanka signs MoU with University of Sri Jayewardenepura
AQ
09:39aCHARLOTTE WEB : IIROC Trade Resumption - CWEB.WT
AQ
09:39aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Mobitel offers up to 40% discount on Samsung, Apple Smartphones for Master Unlimited customers
AQ
09:39aKEBOTIX : Koura Partner to Discover High-Performance Materials
BU
09:38aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : SL, China to draw up 'new blueprint' for future cooperation
AQ
09:38aDIALOG AXIATA : Kurunegala HFC wins Dialog Junior National Netball Championship
AQ
09:38aKELANI CABLES : felicitates distributing agents at annual convention
AQ
09:38aAXIATA BHD : Alibaba's Daraz and Dialog Axiata sign strategic partnership to grow digital commerce in Sri Lanka
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Trump says China trade deal might have to wait for 2020 election
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : OMV Agrees Partnership With Microsoft To Boost Digitization
3EXOR N.V. : Exor Buys Controlling Stake in La Repubblica Publisher GEDI
4COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
5PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : PING AN'S ONECONNECT LAUNCHES UP TO $504 MILLION U.S. IPO IN DOWN ROUND..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group