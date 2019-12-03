Collibra Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

Collibra empowers federal agencies to securely unlock the value of their data in the cloud

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced that it has been authorized as a Moderate Impact Cloud Service Provider under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) by the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Federal agencies are challenged with complex data needs and information residing in countless silos. In order to derive insights that can support decision making and improve citizen services, federal analysts need to be able to access trusted data and effectively collaborate across agencies,” said Myke Lyons, Chief Information Security Officer for Collibra. “This certification is a testament to Collibra’s ability to support these needs and ultimately empower federal agencies to achieve Data Intelligence.”

By achieving the FedRAMP Moderate certification, Collibra is now officially recognized by the US Government for meeting some of the most stringent cloud security requirements in government today. Collibra’s secure, cloud-based platform enables global organizations to securely automate critical data processes, increase transparency and unlock the value in their data.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. As an industry standard for cloud security, FedRAMP enables federal agencies to rapidly adapt from insecure legacy IT to a mission-enabling, secure and cost effective cloud environment. Only cloud providers that meet the strict requirements of FedRAMP earn this certification.

