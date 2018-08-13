Collibra Named a Leader for Third Consecutive Year in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Collibra, the leader in enterprise data governance and catalog software, announced it has been named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions. For the third consecutive year, Collibra was recognized by Gartner for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner, “The growing need for data governance, risk and compliance, data analysis and data value still drives strategic requirements in metadata management and the growth of its solutions.”

“For organizations to be truly data driven and attain business value from their data, every data citizen -- anyone across the organization who uses data to do their job – must be able to easily find, understand and trust that data,” said Felix Van de Maele, Collibra co-founder and CEO. “By taking a holistic approach to metadata management, the Collibra data governance and catalog solution helps users understand the complete context and lineage of their data, empowering them to solve business challenges through analytics, comply with data protection and security regulations, and drive new technology trends like AI. We’re pleased Gartner has included Collibra as a Leader for the third consecutive year in this report.”

This 2018 Magic Quadrant evaluated solutions from 14 vendors to help data and analytics leaders find the most appropriate solution for their organization. Evaluation was based on inclusion and exclusion criteria. Vendors were recognized for their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.

A key asset to the Collibra platform in helping organizations manage and use their metadata is the Collibra Catalog. Integrated with the Collibra Data Governance platform, Collibra Catalog helps users glean new insights from their data and solve problems across the organization. The Collibra Catalog tagging system methodically unites all the data through the creation and implementation of a common language, using a diverse set of methods including workflow and machine learning. This language unites data and data sets, glossaries, definitions, reports, metrics, dashboards, algorithms, and models. It allows users to understand the data in business terms, while also establishing relationships and associations between business and technical metadata.

Access a complimentary copy of the full report here: https://www.collibra.com/landing_page/2018-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-metadata-management-solutions/

The Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions was published on August 9, 2018 and authored by Guido De Simoni, Alan Dayley, Roxane Edjlali.

