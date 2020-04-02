Collibra : Raises $112.5M to Help Businesses Make Data-Driven Decisions

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced $112.5 million in funding at a post-money valuation of $2.3 billion, bringing the company's total venture funding to $345.5 million.

The funding round was led by existing investors, ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures, and Durable Capital Partners LP, an investment firm founded in 2019 by former T. Rowe Price portfolio manager Henry Ellenbogen, which participated as a Collibra investor for the first time. Existing investors Battery Ventures, CapitalG and Dawn Capital also participated in the round.

"We are passionate about helping companies better understand, trust and benefit from their data," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO for Collibra. "Collibra is dedicated to helping organizations drive data collaboration across teams, and by partnering with our new and existing investors we further strengthen our position – and the position of our customers – to unlock the value of enterprise data."

Collibra's commitment to enabling Data Intelligence and helping its 450 customers improve the quality of business decisions driven by data is further bolstered by this funding. Collibra's suite of products helps organizations address a breadth of business challenges, including data privacy and protection, compliance and risk mitigation, operational efficiency and cost reduction.

"Durable Capital Partners invests in innovative companies that have significant potential to shape growing industries and build larger companies," said Ellenbogen, founder and chief investment officer for Durable Capital Partners LP. "We believe Collibra is a leader in the Data Intelligence category, a space that could have a tremendous impact on global business operations and a space that we expect will continue to grow as data becomes an increasingly critical asset."

Matt Jacobson, general partner at ICONIQ Capital and Collibra board member, said: "We have a high degree of conviction in Collibra and the importance of the company's mission to help organizations benefit from their data. There is an increasing urgency for enterprises to harness their data for strategic business decisions. Collibra empowers organizations to use their data to make critical business decisions, especially in uncertain business environments."

Jan Hammer, partner at Index Ventures and Collibra board member, said: "We are proud to expand our long-term partnership with the Collibra team. Collibra has created an operating system for data that transforms how companies make decisions, giving users access to the data they need, and most importantly, data they can trust to make critical business decisions."

About ICONIQ Capital

ICONIQ Capital is a privately-held investment firm that serves some of the world's most influential families and organizations. We are a trusted advisor and thought partner, facilitating meaningful strategic relationships across investment opportunities, family governance and global impact. With over 200 people across San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York, and Singapore, ICONIQ provides financial advisory and family office services, and manages direct investments with a focus on technology growth equity, venture capital and real estate.

About Index Ventures

Index Ventures is a London and San Francisco-based international venture capital firm that helps the most ambitious entrepreneurs turn bold ideas into global businesses. Index-backed companies that are reshaping the world around us include Adyen, Dropbox, Elastic and Slack. To learn more, visit www.indexventures.com .

About Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP is a newly formed investment adviser founded by Henry Ellenbogen. Durable Capital Partners LP's investment philosophy is grounded in sourcing small-cap and midcap compounders in both the private and public markets. Prior to founding Durable Capital Partners LP, Henry spent 18 years at T. Rowe Price, where he was Portfolio Manager of the Media & Telecom Fund (2005 - 2009) and the New Horizons Fund (2010 - March 2019). Henry was also T. Rowe Price's Chief Investment Officer for U.S. Equity Growth.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

