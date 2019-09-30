Log in
Collier County FL : Pepper Ranch Preserve Sunflower Weekend Viewing Dates

09/30/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Pepper Ranch Preserve
Sunflower Weekend Viewing Dates

Friday, October 11 - Sunday, October 13, 2019

Collier County's Conservation Collier Program announces a special sunflower viewing weekend at the Pepper Ranch Preserve, 6315 Pepper Road, Immokalee, Florida 34142, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13.

The October weekend schedule coincides with the amazing annual blooming display of the Pepper Ranch Preserve's Southeastern sunflowers (Helianthus agrestis). All signs indicate that there will be notable blooming this year, albeit significantly less than last year.

Visitors will have the opportunity to visit the historic Pepper Ranch Preserve and will be allowed to drive their personal vehicles through the preserve to the fields where the sunflowers bloom. The main ranch road to the sunflower fields is not paved. Visitors must first check in at the gate and again at the group campground.

Wildlife commonly observed at the ranch includes wild turkey, caracara, hog, deer, alligator, and sandhill cranes. Cameras are encouraged!

Directions to Pepper Ranch Preserve -
From the City of Immokalee, take 15th Street N/SR 29 to Lake Trafford Road.
Take Lake Trafford Road west 2.9 miles to Pepper Road.
Make a right onto Pepper Road.
Take Pepper Road 0.9 miles to the Pepper Ranch Preserve

For more information, please call 239-252-2495.

The Conservation Collier Program was established by local referendum in 2002 to acquire, preserve, restore, and maintain vital and significant threatened natural lands located in Collier County for the benefit of present and future generations. Conservation Collier currently owns 4,090 acres in 20 different locations throughout the County. For more information, visit www.colliergov.net/conservationcollier.
###

Disclaimer

Collier County, FL published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 18:12:02 UTC
