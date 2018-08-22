Collier County FL : Traffic Enforcement Spots

Oil Well Road at Corkscrew Middle School - Aggressive driving

Golden Gate and Collier boulevards - Speeding

Pine Ridge and Livingston roads - Red-light running

Tuesday, Aug. 28:

Golden Gate Parkway and 53rd Street SW - Speeding

Devonshire Boulevard and Radio Road - Speeding

Immokalee Road and I75 southbound exit - Aggressive driving

Wednesday, Aug. 29:

Collier Boulevard and U.S. 41 East - Red-light running

111th Avenue North at Naples Park Elementary - Aggressive driving

Airport-Pulling Road and Timberwood Circle - Speeding

Thursday, Aug. 30:

Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard - Red-light running

Shadowlawn Drive at Shadowlawn Elementary School - Speeding

Davis and Madison Park boulevards - Speeding

Friday, Aug. 31:

Collier Boulevard and I75 northbound exit - Red-light running

Goodlette-Frank and Pine Ridge Road - Red-light running

Vanderbilt Beach Road and Wilshire Lakes Boulevard - Speeding

