Collier County FL : Traffic Enforcement Spots

Monday, Aug. 27:
Oil Well Road at Corkscrew Middle School - Aggressive driving
Golden Gate and Collier boulevards - Speeding
Pine Ridge and Livingston roads - Red-light running
Tuesday, Aug. 28:
Golden Gate Parkway and 53rd Street SW - Speeding
Devonshire Boulevard and Radio Road - Speeding
Immokalee Road and I75 southbound exit - Aggressive driving
Wednesday, Aug. 29:
Collier Boulevard and U.S. 41 East - Red-light running
111th Avenue North at Naples Park Elementary - Aggressive driving
Airport-Pulling Road and Timberwood Circle - Speeding
Thursday, Aug. 30:
Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard - Red-light running
Shadowlawn Drive at Shadowlawn Elementary School - Speeding
Davis and Madison Park boulevards - Speeding
Friday, Aug. 31:
Collier Boulevard and I75 northbound exit - Red-light running
Goodlette-Frank and Pine Ridge Road - Red-light running
Vanderbilt Beach Road and Wilshire Lakes Boulevard - Speeding
