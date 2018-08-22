Log in
Collier County FL : Traffic Enforcement Spots

08/22/2018 | 03:02am CEST
Monday, Aug. 27:

Oil Well Road at Corkscrew Middle School - Aggressive driving
Golden Gate and Collier boulevards - Speeding
Pine Ridge and Livingston roads - Red-light running

Tuesday, Aug. 28:

Golden Gate Parkway and 53rd Street SW - Speeding
Devonshire Boulevard and Radio Road - Speeding
Immokalee Road and I75 southbound exit - Aggressive driving

Wednesday, Aug. 29:

Collier Boulevard and U.S. 41 East - Red-light running
111th Avenue North at Naples Park Elementary - Aggressive driving
Airport-Pulling Road and Timberwood Circle - Speeding

Thursday, Aug. 30:

Rattlesnake Hammock Road and Santa Barbara Boulevard - Red-light running
Shadowlawn Drive at Shadowlawn Elementary School - Speeding
Davis and Madison Park boulevards - Speeding

Friday, Aug. 31:

Collier Boulevard and I75 northbound exit - Red-light running
Goodlette-Frank and Pine Ridge Road - Red-light running
Vanderbilt Beach Road and Wilshire Lakes Boulevard - Speeding

Disclaimer

Collier County, FL published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 01:01:04 UTC
