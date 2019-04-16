Log in
Colliers International : Action Behavior Centers, LLC has leased 7,399 square feet in The Woodlands

04/16/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

Colliers International is pleased to announce the lease of 7,399 square feet by Action Behavior Centers at 3608 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands. Elena Bakinaof Colliers International represented the tenant in the lease negotiations with Tridan II, LLC.

Action Behavior Centerswas founded in Austin, Texas. They provide ABA therapy for children with Autism. This is Action Behavior Centers third location in the Houston area. Elena Bakina represented them in the lease of 10,485 square feet at 6955 Portwest Drive, Houston at the end of last year as well. The landlord was represented by Beau Kaleel of Cushman and Wakefield.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 22:12:01 UTC
