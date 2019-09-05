Colliers International Appoints Industry Veteran to Lead Healthcare Services

CHICAGO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI ) today announced that Shawn Janus has joined the company as U.S. National Healthcare Director. In his new role, Janus will lead Colliers U.S. Healthcare Services with a focus on cultivating a strong, value-driven platform, allowing Colliers to raise the bar in delivering innovative and successful solutions to its healthcare real estate clients.



An industry veteran, Janus brings more than 30 years of commercial real estate experience, including more than 20 years of experience in healthcare real estate. Janus will be based out of Colliers’ downtown Chicago office.

“I am thrilled to join the Colliers team, and am looking forward to furthering the company’s growth in the healthcare sector,” said Shawn Janus. “Colliers’ enterprising culture and commitment to always doing what’s right for clients enables them to provide superior service, which resonates very well with me.”

Janus joins Colliers from Caddis Healthcare Real Estate, where he served as Managing Director and was responsible for new business development and executive leadership of healthcare real estate projects throughout the Midwestern U.S. Previously, he served in leadership positions at Pacific Medical Buildings and, before that, as Managing Director, Healthcare Solutions for JLL, where he was responsible for the strategy, business plan and organizational structure of the firm’s healthcare practice. He has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois and a Master’s in Business Administration from Northwestern University.

“Shawn makes an excellent addition to our team, and I have no doubt that he will bring great value to our growing business,” said Gil Borok, Chief Operating Officer | U.S. Operations of Colliers International. “His addition will ensure Colliers Healthcare Services remains a leader in the field, accelerating the success of our clients and our people.”

