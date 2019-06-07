Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : ' Bob Ward Recognized in Buckhaven Lifestyle Magazine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 04:08pm EDT

Colliers International Atlanta's Bob Ward has been recognized in Buckhaven Lifestyle Magazine's Men We Admire segment for his instrumental role in Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities's growth and success. Over the past few decades, Bob has been involved with Ronald McDonald House Charities as a supporter, volunteer, current board member and past chairman.

Through his involvement, Ronald McDonald House Charities has expanded its services to include two houses with 81 bedrooms, a Care Mobile, and a Family Room that serves over 3,200 families annually.

Bob Ward is Senior Vice President and Principal of Colliers International Atlanta's Office Occupier Services team.


Buckhaven Lifestyle Magazine is a monthly publication created exclusively for and about the residents of Buckhead and Brookhaven, Georgia.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 20:07:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:43pFLEXION THERAPEUTICS : Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PU
04:42pELECTRONIC SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:41pSOPHIRIS BIO INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pCaesars and Vail rise while Guess and DocuSign slip
AQ
04:39pTIFFANY & CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pFIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pRGC RESOURCES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pEXPEDIA GROUP, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pFIRST HAWAIIAN, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pRIMINI STREET, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ
5AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About