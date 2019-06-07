Colliers International : ' Bob Ward Recognized in Buckhaven Lifestyle Magazine

Colliers International Atlanta's Bob Ward has been recognized in Buckhaven Lifestyle Magazine's Men We Admire segment for his instrumental role in Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities's growth and success. Over the past few decades, Bob has been involved with Ronald McDonald House Charities as a supporter, volunteer, current board member and past chairman.

Through his involvement, Ronald McDonald House Charities has expanded its services to include two houses with 81 bedrooms, a Care Mobile, and a Family Room that serves over 3,200 families annually.

Bob Ward is Senior Vice President and Principal of Colliers International Atlanta's Office Occupier Services team.

Buckhaven Lifestyle Magazine is a monthly publication created exclusively for and about the residents of Buckhead and Brookhaven, Georgia.