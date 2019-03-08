Colliers International Boston's Week In Review: March 02, 2019 - March 08, 2019

Real Estate Articles of Note
March 2- March 8, 2019
The following represents articles of interest to the Boston real estate community that appeared in various publications during the week. Certain news links may require site registration or subscription to access the complete article.
Skanska gets OK to pursue development in Somerville's Union Square
Boston Business Journal - March 08, 2019 City planning officials in Somerville on Thursday evening gave the go-ahead to a joint venture in its Union Square neighborhood. Elizabeth Warren wants to break up Google, Amazon and Facebook
TechCrunch - March 08, 2019 The influential Massachusetts Senator and Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has been a longtime critic of the consolidation of economic power by Amazon, Google, and Facebook. Now she's making their break-up a key component of her Presidential platform. Joint Venture Pays $50.75M for Newton Corner Building
Banker & Tradesman - March 08, 2019 Waltham-based Saracen Properties has partnered with New York City-based real estate investor Cadre on its first commercial acquisition in Greater Boston. WeWork Scouting Boston Sites for 'HQ' Model
Banker & Tradesman - March 08, 2019 WeWork is scouting more than a dozen locations in Boston for its new 'HQ by WeWork' coworking model which rents entire floors of office buildings to startups looking for flexible real estate arrangements. Boston area's first marijuana store looks likely to be just off the Green Line in Brookline
Curbed Boston - March 08, 2019 Medical marijuana dispensary just landed a license to sell to the general public Massachusetts Building Permits Drop Year-Over-Year
Banker & Tradesman - March 08, 2019 Building permits in Massachusetts saw a steep decline in December 2018 compared to December 2017, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Eastern Malden Industrial Space Leased to Drone Firm
Banker & Tradesman - March 06, 2019 An eastern Malden industrial space has been leased to a commercial drone startup. WeWork lays off 300 employees
Boston Business Journal - March 05, 2019 Co-working giant WeWork Cos. has cut about 300 employees. That's about 3 percent of its workforce. Top drugs earned billions for Mass. biotechs in 2018
Boston Business Journal - March 05, 2019 Treatments for everything from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) to multiple sclerosis topped the sales charts in 2018, according to an analysis of corporate financial reports by the Business Journal. New 500K SF Speculative Office/Lab Project Planned for Waltham
Banker & Tradesman - March 05, 2019 A major Waltham landlord has announced plans to build what it says will be the largest contiguous class A office building ever built along Route 128's technology belt. 'Transformative' National Development mixed-use development planned on 10 acres in South Boston
Boston Business Journal - March 01, 2019 National Development is in the early stages of planning a large-scale mixed-use project on at least 10 acres in South Boston. COLLIERS IN THE NEWS Colliers Boston Capital Markets closes $16 million in acquisition financing for 10 Carematrix in Dedham
nerej.com - March 08, 2019 Colliers Boston Capital Markets team has arranged acquisition/rehab financing for a healthcare rehabilitation center located at 10 Carematrix Dr. Logan Airport: Boston's Connection To The World
colliersinfocus.com - March 06, 2019 Boston's Logan International Airport continues to attract increased passenger traffic, nearly 41 million people in 2018, growing from 26.1 million passengers a decade earlier. International travel played a major part, expanding from 4 million in 2008 to 7.6 million in 2018, as Logan connected to 55 destinations The Next Vertex? Life Science Firm Eyes Big Seaport Campus
Banker & Tradesman - March 05, 2019 Cambridge-based Foundation Medicine Inc. is seeking up to 1 million square feet in Boston or Cambridge for a life science campus. Brookline's Newbury College campus retailing for $40 million
Curbed Boston - March 05, 2019 Newbury College is asking $40 million for its 7.8-acre campus along Fisher Avenue in Brookline's Fisher Hill neighborhood. Colliers International | 2019 Winter Lab Viewpoint Report Boston Colliers
colliers.com - March 04, 2019 2019 Winter Lab Viewpoint Report Boston Colliers
To subscribe to the Week In Review newsletter mailing list email WeekInReview@colliers.com