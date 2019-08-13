Log in
Colliers International : Brokers $24.8 Million Sale of Midtown Atlanta's Silhouette Building to Atlanta Technology Investment Firm Silver Spirit Global

08/13/2019 | 04:31am EDT
Atlanta, GA - Colliers International Atlanta has brokered the $24.8 million sale of Midtown Atlanta's Silhouette Building to Silver Spirit Global of Marietta, Georgia.

Silver Spirit was founded by retail technology entrepreneur Sid Mookerji. The firm provides guidance and support services to help establish, operate and grow successful startup companies.

The Colliers International Investment Sales - Office team of Hayes Swann and Aman Gaur represented Dau Global in the transaction. Wayland Swann and Bennett Gottlieb of Capital Real Estate Group represented Silver Spirit Global.

Colliers International Atlanta has a long history with the Silhouette Building. In 2014, Bob Ward and Drew Levine of Colliers Office Services Group represented Dau Global in the $11.5 million purchase of Silhouette from Wells Fargo Bank. A Colliers Capital Markets Group team led by Forrest Speed secured capital for the 2014 transaction, and with the assistance of Hagan Dick and Whitney Medbery, arranged debt capital for Silver Spirit Global's recent acquisition as well.

A Colliers Property Management unit (Annette Mengert, Angeline McCain, Tommy Penn and Glenda Current) and a Colliers Landlord Leasing Services team of Will Tyler and Scott DeMyer provided management and leasing for Dau Global from 2014 to present, and will continue to provide those services for Silver Spirit Global.

"This is an extraordinary achievement for Colliers Atlanta's Investment Sales, Capital Markets, Landlord Services and Property Management groups," said Colliers International Atlanta Chairman and CEO, Bob Mathews. "This is a perfect example of what Colliers International's full-service structure and expertise can do for our clients. I am proud of our team and pleased for our clients," he said.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 08:31:05 UTC
