Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : CCIM Selects Excellence Awards Recipients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

Colliers Receives Top Honors--

CCIM Utah awarded three Colliers International professionals top honors at the annual Excellence Awards Gala:

  • Stuart Thain was awarded "Retail Broker of the Year"
  • Ryan Flint was awarded "Specialty Brokers of the Year"
  • Brandon Fugal was awarded "Office Broker of the Year"

Other Colliers International professionals who were honored as finalists for monumental performance included:

  • Mary Street as a finalist for "Specialty Broker of the Year"
  • Greg Pavich as a finalist for "Specialty Broker of the Year"
  • Mark Jensen as a finalist for "Multifamily Broker of the Year"

Additionally, Thain received recognition for brokering the "Top Retail Lease" in 2018.

CCIM Utah selects finalists and presents Excellence Awards based on total gross commission income earned during the year. Honorees represent the top-performing commercial real estate professionals in the Utah market.

"Congratulations to all those who were recognized," said Blake Rigby, Managing Director of Colliers International | Utah. "The sacrifice and effort required to achieve such a prestigious award is remarkable. A big thank you to CCIM for their work in organizing this event."

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pDANSKE BANK A/S : Executives at Danske Bank Waive 2018 Bonuses -Reuters
DJ
12:35pMERCIA TECHNOLOGIES : PDMR / Director Dealings
PU
12:35pX TRADE BROKERS DOM MAKLERSKI : CR no. 6/2019 – Draft resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting of X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A.
PU
12:35pCONTOURGLOBAL : Notification of Transactions by PDMR
PU
12:35pAFORTI : P11 Series Bonds Allocation CR 26/2019
PU
12:35pORIOLE RESOURCES : identifies large gold anomaly at Wapouzé in Cameroon
PU
12:35pASSYSTEM : 2018 results, consolidated revenue up 12.4% to 444.1 million
GL
12:35pJULIUS BAER GROUP LTD. : Invitation to the Annual General Meeting published
TE
12:35pHERON LAKE BIOENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:34pEXCLUSIVE : Sanofi says working on CEO succession plan
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Told to Stop Tak on Italian Clients Over Antimoney-Launder Issues
2FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVIC : FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : U.S. firm FIS buys Worldpay fo..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : What's wrong with Boeing 737-800 MAX aircraft?
4ATOS : Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
5COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank merger talks with Commerzbank raise job fears, lift shares

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.