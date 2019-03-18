Colliers International : CCIM Selects Excellence Awards Recipients

Colliers Receives Top Honors--

CCIM Utah awarded three Colliers International professionals top honors at the annual Excellence Awards Gala:



Stuart Thain was awarded "Retail Broker of the Year"

Ryan Flint was awarded "Specialty Brokers of the Year"

Brandon Fugal was awarded "Office Broker of the Year"

Other Colliers International professionals who were honored as finalists for monumental performance included:



Mary Street as a finalist for "Specialty Broker of the Year"

Greg Pavich as a finalist for "Specialty Broker of the Year"

Mark Jensen as a finalist for "Multifamily Broker of the Year"

Additionally, Thain received recognition for brokering the "Top Retail Lease" in 2018.

CCIM Utah selects finalists and presents Excellence Awards based on total gross commission income earned during the year. Honorees represent the top-performing commercial real estate professionals in the Utah market.

"Congratulations to all those who were recognized," said Blake Rigby, Managing Director of Colliers International | Utah. "The sacrifice and effort required to achieve such a prestigious award is remarkable. A big thank you to CCIM for their work in organizing this event."