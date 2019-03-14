Log in
Colliers International : Concludes 82,985 sf Lease for New UCART Manufacturing Facility

03/14/2019 | 06:34pm EDT

Cellectis,a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells, has announced that it has entered into a lease agreement for an 82,000 square foot commercial-scale manufacturing facility named IMPACT (Innovative Manufacturing Plant for Allogeneic Cellular Therapies) in Raleigh, North Carolina, for clinical and commercial production of Cellectis' leading allogeneic UCART products.

The facility, located at 2500 - 2540 Sumner Boulevard in Raleigh, NC is owned and managed by Equus Capital Partners. This location was the culmination of an exhaustive search - reflective of the limited availability of suitable building inventory to support commercial manufacturing of UCART therapies.

Mike Brown and Joe Fetterman led the East Coast real estate search with Colliers International's Life Sciences Practice Group colleagues Christine O'Connor and Baxter Walker, A/E/C partner Clark, Richardson and Biskup (CRB)and incentives advisers Biggins Lacy Shapiro (BLS).

Colliers Team Contacts:

Baxter M. Walker III, CCIM, Executive Vice President - Baxter.Walker@colliers.com
Joseph Fetterman, Executive Vice President -Joseph.Fetterman@colliers.com+1 215 928 7541
Michael J. Brown, Senior Vice President -Michael.Brown@colliers.com+1 561 353 3637
About Cellectis

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new generation of cancer immunotherapies based on gene-edited T-cells (UCART). By capitalizing on its 19 years of expertise in gene editing - built on its flagship TALEN® technology and pioneering electroporation system PulseAgile - Cellectis uses the power of the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells.Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome engineering technologies, Cellectis' goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website:www.cellectis.com

About Colliers InternationalColliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success atcorporate.colliers.com, Twitter@ColliersorLinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 22:33:03 UTC
