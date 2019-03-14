Colliers International : Concludes 82,985 sf Lease for New UCART Manufacturing Facility

Cellectis,a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells, has announced that it has entered into a lease agreement for an 82,000 square foot commercial-scale manufacturing facility named IMPACT (Innovative Manufacturing Plant for Allogeneic Cellular Therapies) in Raleigh, North Carolina, for clinical and commercial production of Cellectis' leading allogeneic UCART products.

The facility, located at 2500 - 2540 Sumner Boulevard in Raleigh, NC is owned and managed by Equus Capital Partners. This location was the culmination of an exhaustive search - reflective of the limited availability of suitable building inventory to support commercial manufacturing of UCART therapies.

Mike Brown and Joe Fetterman led the East Coast real estate search with Colliers International's Life Sciences Practice Group colleagues Christine O'Connor and Baxter Walker, A/E/C partner Clark, Richardson and Biskup (CRB)and incentives advisers Biggins Lacy Shapiro (BLS).

