Colliers International : Dealmakers July 1 2019

Author: Liz McCary
Date Published: 07/01/2019
Greenville, SC -Colliers International | South Carolina is pleased to announce the following recently completed commercial real estate transaction:
Scott Burgess, Lance Byars and Hector Mendoza represented Anderson Retail Management LLC in the lease of 1,886 square feet of retail space toCheck n Go at 3433 Clemson Boulevard in Anderson.
