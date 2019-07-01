Log in
Colliers International : Dealmakers July 1 2019

07/01/2019 | 10:55am EDT
Author: Liz McCary
Date Published: 07/01/2019

Greenville, SC -Colliers International | South Carolina is pleased to announce the following recently completed commercial real estate transaction:

  • Scott Burgess, Lance Byars and Hector Mendoza represented Anderson Retail Management LLC in the lease of 1,886 square feet of retail space toCheck n Go at 3433 Clemson Boulevard in Anderson.



Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 14:52:01 UTC
