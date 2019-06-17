Log in
Colliers International Dealmakers: Recent purchases, sales, leases and investments in South Carolina

06/17/2019 | 04:39pm EDT

Author: Liz McCary

Date Published: 06/17/2019

Greenville, SC - Colliers International | South Carolina is pleased to announce the following recently completed commercial real estate transactions from our office in Greenville:

  • Frank Hammond, CCIM CPM represented James E. Woodside & Co., L.L.C. in the sale of 2.38 acres of land on Ashmore Bridge Road to Carolina Foothills Federal Credit Union for $600,000.
  • Frank Hammond, CCIM CPM represented South State Bank in the sale of 1620 Woodruff Road to Self-Help Credit Union for $850,000.
  • Brantley Anderson and Taylor Allen, CCIM represented Gerber Pelham Realty, LLC in the lease of 5,500 square feet of office space at 7001 Pelham Road to National Land Realty, LLC.
  • Brantley Anderson and Taylor Allen, CCIM represented Greater Greenville Chamber of Commerce in the sale of 24 Cleveland Street to 401 Pettigru Group, LLC for $3.1 million.
  • Scott Burgess, Lance Byars and Hector Mendoza represented Bourne Highway 81 LLC in the lease of 2,800 square feet at 1823 E. Greenville Street in Anderson to Sakura Japanese Restaurant.
  • Scott Burgess, Lance Byars and Hector Mendoza represented Caprocq in the lease of 2,421 square feet at 15 S. Main Street to Ivy Salon.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 20:38:03 UTC
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About