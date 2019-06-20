Colliers International : Dillon Swayngim joins Collies International as industrial specialist in Spartanburg office

Author: Liz McCary

Date Published: 06/20/2019

Spartanburg, SC - Dillon Swayngim has joined Colliers International/South Carolina as a Brokerage Associate in the firm's Spartanburg office, specializing in landlord and tenant representation for industrial and flex properties.

Since 2016, Swayngim has advised landlords and tenants in $75 million worth of transactions, focusing solely on industrial properties. He is a member of the Spartanburg Young Professionals, a part of the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce that focuses on social and leadership development, and United Way of the Piedmont's Young Leaders Society.

Swayngim joins Colliers brokers Garrett Scott, SIOR, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and Ralph Settle and marketing staff Ashley Fenlon and Hannah Byars in the consistently growing Spartanburg office.

"Dillon's addition to the Spartanburg office signifies the growth we are seeing in this area of the Upstate of South Carolina," said David Feild, Market President of Colliers' Greenville and Spartanburg offices. "He delivers market expertise, professionalism and solutions for each of his clients and we are thrilled to bring him onto our team."