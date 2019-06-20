Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : Dillon Swayngim joins Collies International as industrial specialist in Spartanburg office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:14am EDT
Author: Liz McCary
Date Published: 06/20/2019

Spartanburg, SC - Dillon Swayngim has joined Colliers International/South Carolina as a Brokerage Associate in the firm's Spartanburg office, specializing in landlord and tenant representation for industrial and flex properties.

Since 2016, Swayngim has advised landlords and tenants in $75 million worth of transactions, focusing solely on industrial properties. He is a member of the Spartanburg Young Professionals, a part of the Spartanburg Chamber of Commerce that focuses on social and leadership development, and United Way of the Piedmont's Young Leaders Society.

Swayngim joins Colliers brokers Garrett Scott, SIOR, John Montgomery, Brockton Hall and Ralph Settle and marketing staff Ashley Fenlon and Hannah Byars in the consistently growing Spartanburg office.

"Dillon's addition to the Spartanburg office signifies the growth we are seeing in this area of the Upstate of South Carolina," said David Feild, Market President of Colliers' Greenville and Spartanburg offices. "He delivers market expertise, professionalism and solutions for each of his clients and we are thrilled to bring him onto our team."

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 14:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aKANE BIOTECH : IIROC Trading Resumption - KNE
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INSURANCE Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of TEXTILE SPINNING Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aAKD CAPITALXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of MISCELLANEOUS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aATTOCK REFINERYXB : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of REFINERY Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of FUTURE CONTRACTS Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:33aUNITY FOODS LTDXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of VANASPATI AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 20-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET : shares rise after report on potential delisting
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
5Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About