Colliers International : Evergreen Recovery Centers Leases New Space on Airport Road

Date Published: 01/07/2019

HQ and Administrative Functions to Relocate/Expand in Transaction Arranged by Colliers International's David Gunther

EVERETT, WA -To accommodate growth in its corporate headquarters and administrative functions, Evergreen Recovery Centers recently committed to 15,451 square feet of new office space at 11627 Airport Road in Everett, WA. The organization, which facilitates treatment for people affected by alcohol and drug addiction via several treatment centers in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, will move its management, marketing, accounting, sales and other departments to the new location from 3019 Colby Avenue in Everett.

Colliers International's David Gunther represented RH Airport Rd LLC, owner of the Airport Road property, in negotiation of the long-term lease to Evergreen Recovery Centers.

Evergreen Recovery Centers will occupy most of the first floor of 11627 Airport Road, located between Pacific Highway and 112th Street SW in Everett. The organization joins Options Co and Electrical Packaging Co in the flex property, built in 1988. Approximately 3,050 square feet of space remains available on the lower level of the building, which offers easy access to Paine Field, just blocks away, and the prime retail corridor along Pacific Highway/Evergreen Way.

"Evergreen's lease will positively impact the value of an already-valuable building in a rapidly appreciating market," Mr. Gunther noted. "Most of the tenant demand in this area comes from industrial, flex or light industrial users, so securing a tenant for office space in an area with soft office vacancy speaks to the quality of the property and ownership."

