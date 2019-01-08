Log in
Colliers International : Evergreen Recovery Centers Leases New Space on Airport Road

01/08/2019 | 03:39am EST
Date Published: 01/07/2019

HQ and Administrative Functions to Relocate/Expand in Transaction Arranged by Colliers International's David Gunther


EVERETT, WA -To accommodate growth in its corporate headquarters and administrative functions, Evergreen Recovery Centers recently committed to 15,451 square feet of new office space at 11627 Airport Road in Everett, WA. The organization, which facilitates treatment for people affected by alcohol and drug addiction via several treatment centers in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties, will move its management, marketing, accounting, sales and other departments to the new location from 3019 Colby Avenue in Everett.

Colliers International's David Gunther represented RH Airport Rd LLC, owner of the Airport Road property, in negotiation of the long-term lease to Evergreen Recovery Centers.

Evergreen Recovery Centers will occupy most of the first floor of 11627 Airport Road, located between Pacific Highway and 112th Street SW in Everett. The organization joins Options Co and Electrical Packaging Co in the flex property, built in 1988. Approximately 3,050 square feet of space remains available on the lower level of the building, which offers easy access to Paine Field, just blocks away, and the prime retail corridor along Pacific Highway/Evergreen Way.

"Evergreen's lease will positively impact the value of an already-valuable building in a rapidly appreciating market," Mr. Gunther noted. "Most of the tenant demand in this area comes from industrial, flex or light industrial users, so securing a tenant for office space in an area with soft office vacancy speaks to the quality of the property and ownership."

-- End --

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a top tier global real estate services and investment management company operating in 69 countries with a workforce of more than 13,000 professionals. Colliers is the fastest-growing publicly listed global real estate services and investment management company, with 2017 corporate revenues of $2.3 billion ($2.7 billion including affiliates). With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership and control, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide, and through its investment management services platform, has more than $25 billion of assets under management from the world's most respected institutional real estate investors.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice to accelerate the success of its clients. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 global outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals for 13 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm. Colliers is ranked the number one property manager in the world by Commercial Property Executive for two years in a row.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter (@Colliers) and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in the Puget Sound Region, follow @CI_PugetSound on Twitter or check out the website at www.colliers.com/seattle.

For further information, please contact:

Mary Ryan, Marketing & Research Director
Colliers International
+1 206 223 1438
mary.ryan@colliers.com

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 08:38:04 UTC
