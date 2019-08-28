Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : Gibson Westfall joins Colliers International as a Marketing Assistant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 05:26pm EDT

By Liz McCary
Aug 28, 2019

Columbia, SC- Gibson Westfall has joined Colliers International in Columbia as a Marketing Assistant.

As part of the statewide marketing team, Westfall will assist the industrial and general commercial brokerage teams in creating property marketing materials, developing client strategies and executing marketing campaigns.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gibson to the team," said Liz McCary, Vice President of Marketing for Colliers International | South Carolina. "Her ability to be detail-oriented and goals-driven will give us a leg up when developing materials, projects and campaigns for clients."

A native of Gilbert, SC, Westfall is a recent graduate of Converse College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a concentration in marketing. She is a member of the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and volunteers to help develop social entrepreneurship endeavors, implement sustainable business practices and promote diversity and inclusion for women and minorities in the workplace.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 21:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:51pALASKA AIR : to webcast presentation at the Cowen Securities 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference
PU
05:51pMEREDITH : To Report Fiscal 2019 Full Year Results September 5 And Provide Fiscal 2020 Outlook
PU
05:51pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : Hurricane Dorian Update
PU
05:51pTALKPOOL : Structural changes for better focus and growth
AQ
05:50pCPUcoin Expands CPU/GPU Power Sharing with Cudo Ventures Enterprise Network Partnership
GL
05:48pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability
AQ
05:46pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Two Water Infrastructure Improvement Projects Completed in Bakersfield
PU
05:46pCALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE : Another Water Infrastructure Improvement Project Completed in Los Altos
PU
05:46pHOME BANCORP : Announces New Share Repurchase Plan
PR
05:43pBelmont Village Senior Living President Mercedes Kerr Named to California Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Jeffrey Epstein's Road Through Wall Street a Bumpy One
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : COLLINS AEROSPACE : to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the ..
4NEL : NEL ASA: Invests in HyNet and receives purchase order for two hydrogen fueling stations in Korea
5GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group