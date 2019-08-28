Colliers International : Gibson Westfall joins Colliers International as a Marketing Assistant

By Liz McCary

Aug 28, 2019

Columbia, SC- Gibson Westfall has joined Colliers International in Columbia as a Marketing Assistant.

As part of the statewide marketing team, Westfall will assist the industrial and general commercial brokerage teams in creating property marketing materials, developing client strategies and executing marketing campaigns.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gibson to the team," said Liz McCary, Vice President of Marketing for Colliers International | South Carolina. "Her ability to be detail-oriented and goals-driven will give us a leg up when developing materials, projects and campaigns for clients."

A native of Gilbert, SC, Westfall is a recent graduate of Converse College with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a concentration in marketing. She is a member of the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and volunteers to help develop social entrepreneurship endeavors, implement sustainable business practices and promote diversity and inclusion for women and minorities in the workplace.