Colliers International : Holland Partner Group Plans 37-Story Tower

A 445-foot tall glass and steel tower combined with a smaller adjacent podium building will replace the former downtown San Diego County Courthouse under plans by a Washington state developer.

Called Courthouse Commons, the 37-story project at 220 W. Broadway by Holland Partner Group of Vancouver would be among several new downtown projects aimed at luring new businesses to the city's core.

Estimated to cost $400 million, the mixed-use project would include 270,493 square feet of office space, 18,595 square feet of commercial space, and 431 apartments.

The office space is different for downtown because of its size with large floor plates of 30,000 to 35,000 square feet, said Brent Schertzer, managing partner of Holland Partner Group.

'The goal is to attract (office) tenants to downtown that haven't had that type of space. That type of space hasn't been available downtown previously,' said Schertzer. 'We're really trying to attract more tech office type tenants into the projects.'

Victor Krebs, a senior vice president of the commercial real estate brokerage Colliers International, said the project 'activates the west side of Broadway with more residences and modern office space, giving residents and businesses more options.'

'It will invigorate that area even further,' Krebs said.