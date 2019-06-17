Log in
Colliers International : Julie Johnson and Alexandra Loye join Colliers International in Arizona

06/17/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

Leading healthcare brokerage team brings long-standing expertise to Colliers

Phoenix, June 17, 2019 - Julie A. Johnson, CCIM, and Alexandra Loye moved their healthcare brokerage practice to Colliers International in Arizona. The duo is one of the city's leading medical office and senior housing teams for leasing, sales and site selection. Johnson joins the company as executive vice president and Loye holds the title of senior vice president.

'We could not be more excited about this addition to our Colliers family,' says Bob Mulhern, senior managing director of Colliers International in Arizona. 'Medical properties are a growing segment of the Valley's commercial real estate market, becoming more significant each year. Julie and Alexandra bring a level of seniority, expertise and professionalism that exemplifies the caliber of service we extend to all of our clients here at Colliers. Their inclusion marks a noteworthy expansion of our brokerage services.'

Johnson brings to Colliers more than 25 years of healthcare real estate expertise in Greater Phoenix. Her in-depth knowledge of healthcare delivery, hospitals, providers, medical properties, managed are, construction and many deep relationships within the industry make her an expert who is relied upon by many clients. Her clients range from landlords and tenants to senior housing developers and healthcare property investors.

Johnson is a member of NAIOP, Urban Land Institute, CoreNet Global, AZ CREW, Central Arizona CCIM Chapter, CCIM Institute and is on the Board of Lambda Alpha International Phoenix. She is a TGen Ambassador and on the Board of Directors of Friends of National Public Radio Arizona and Social Venture Partners Arizona.

Johnson was voted one of the Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate by AZRE Magazine and has also been honored with the Connect Media National Women in Real Estate Award. During 2019, she has been recognized as Real Estate Forum and GlobeSt.com's Women of Influence winner and is on the Globe Street Healthcare Advisory Board.

Loye brings nine years of experience in commercial real estate brokerage and research. She provides real estate solutions for owners and occupants of medical office and office properties. Her work includes leasing and sales of buildings, tenant/buyer representation, as well as senior housing investment sales and site selections.

Loye began her career while in college when she served as an intern at Cushman & Wakefield. She attended Arizona State University, where she received a scholarship from AZ CREW. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business real estate and is an active member of NAIOP and Urban Land Institute. Loye was featured as an Emerging National Leader in Healthcare by Real Estate Forum magazine. She also received the prestigious National Connect Next Generation of Healthcare award.

Both Johnson and Loye have been recognized as Top Producers in the brokerage marketplace.

About Colliers International
Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers and LinkedIn.

Colliers International in Arizona has served clients locally and globally for more than 35 years.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 22:53:01 UTC
