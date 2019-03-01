Colliers International : Launches New Technology-Forward Platform

'Neighborhood Curated by Colliers' offers full suite of services to real estate management services (REMS) clients and their tenants alikeWashington, D.C.
, March 1, 2019-Leading global commercial real estate services firm Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced the launch of Neighborhood Curated by Colliers, a platform that consists of technology-forward services, providing innovative and industry-changing partnerships centered around augmented reality, cyber security and community staffing, which brings new life to properties.
"As the mobile revolution continues to change how people interact, we are constantly creating new ways to engage with tenants, streamline operations and build a sense of community for our clients," said Colliers President of Real Estate Management Services in the U.S., Karen Whitt. "To continue to stay at the forefront of innovation in this ever-evolving industry, we created Neighborhood Curated by Colliers because it enables us to connect with our tenants and clients to better serve their needs."
Colliers partnered with The Layer Group, which allows companies to monetize and protect the opportunities that augmented reality real estate rights offer; Blackpoint Cyber to develop real estate programs that are specifically tailored for the challenges and requirements of commercial buildings by safeguarding sensitive data and that ensure the safety of building occupants and physical investments; Wirkn, a video-based job marketplace that helps retail brands find and retain shift-based employees across the country, offers tenants unlimited access to the Neighborhood platform, which provides first-line support and requires little-to-no maintenance; and Lane, a workplace experience platform, on a new tenant experience app (also called Neighborhood Curated by Colliers), which brings world class workplace experiences to every office in the world.
Neighborhood Curated by Colliers utilizes Colliers professional's advisory, technology and procurement expertise, and is available to tenants and clients across the U.S.
"At Colliers, we continually strive to be one of the most enterprising and forward-thinking companies in the industry," said Gil Borok, Colliers Chief Operating Officer | U.S. Operations. "The launch of this platform is a big step forward in offering the best resources and services possible to accelerate the success of our tenants, clients and professionals."
l Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) (TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com
