Colliers International : Lindsey Carlson named one of the most influential women in CRE 2019

06/21/2019 | 04:10am EDT

Specialist in office property leasing and sales serves as a strategic partner to clients

AZRE, June 20, 2019 - From a field of more than 2,000 women under consideration, AZRE magazine has announced its list of the Most Influential Women in Commercial Real Estate for 2019.

Lindsey Carlson, senior vice president with Colliers in Arizona, will be honored at the awards event on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Arizona Biltmore.

"One of the things that makes the Most Influential Women in Arizona program special is that we don't allow a woman to make the list more than once," said AZ Big Media Editor in Chief Michael Gossie. "It's a testament to the number of brilliant, talented women leaders in Arizona that the program continues to be the most elite and most competitive in the state."

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 08:09:02 UTC
