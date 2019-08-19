Log in
Colliers International : Matt McGregor Acknowledged an Industrial Influencer

08/19/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

The industrial market both in the Puget Sound and across the globe continues to expand in reflection of the growth of e-commerce, strong international trade, and demand for goods from an ever-larger population. Navigating this environment can be challenging, especially for brokers serving clients with big portfolios, multi-market requirements and numerous stakeholders. Colliers is home to many industry leaders in this specialty sector, including Matt McGregor, who was recently named one of this year's Industrial Influencers by real estate industry publications GlobeSt.com and Real Estate Forum.

GlobeSt.com and Real Estate Forum chose the winners of this national recognition for their mastery of the nuances of and ability to thrive in the current 'active-but-complicated' industrial market. Matt was cited for his original thinking, embracing of new ideas, leveraging of technology, level of production, contributions to Colliers' Logistics and Transportation Solutions practice group, and skill as an educator at Colliers University. To view the complete list of award winners, click here.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:01:11 UTC
