Colliers International : Medical Real Estate Expert Paul Rogers Joins Colliers

Medical Real Estate Expert Paul Rogers Joins Colliers

- Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Experience to Colliers Healthcare Services -

September 4th, 2019 [Philadelphia, PA]- Global real estate services and investment management company Colliers International is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Rogers as Senior Vice President in its Healthcare Services Group.

Rogers brings over 30 years of real estate investment expertise with a focus in healthcare. His track record of strategic transactions demonstrates his unique ability to evaluate properties and deliver on key growth initiatives.

"Paul's tenure and broad understanding of healthcare real estate make him a significant asset for Colliers," shares Joseph Fetterman, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Services Group, to whom Rogers will report.

Rogers most recently worked with real estate investment firm Jackson Cross Partners in Wayne, Pennsylvania. As Executive Director of Asset Management, Rogers served as the real estate strategist for one of the fastest growing healthcare systems in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Under his guidance, a once one-hospital system acquired five hospitals and associated properties. In total, Rogers' planning and execution led to the acquisition of more than 425,000 square feet of clinical space.

Previously, Rogers founded Horizon Services & Management Company which managed and repositioned real estate assets of clients including county and municipal courts and regional financial institutions. Specifically, the firm assisted property owners and developers with equity capitalization of land development projects. Additionally, Rogers served as President of The Polaris Group, Inc. and Director of Acquisitions at the Scully Company, where he developed institutional equity investment in several multi-family joint ventures.