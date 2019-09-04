Log in
Colliers International : Medical Real Estate Expert Paul Rogers Joins Colliers

09/04/2019 | 11:22am EDT

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Elizabeth Brand, Director of Marketing 215.928.7582 | elizabeth.brand@colliers.com

Medical Real Estate Expert Paul Rogers Joins Colliers

- Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Experience to Colliers Healthcare Services -

September 4th, 2019 [Philadelphia, PA]- Global real estate services and investment management company Colliers International is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Rogers as Senior Vice President in its Healthcare Services Group.

Rogers brings over 30 years of real estate investment expertise with a focus in healthcare. His track record of strategic transactions demonstrates his unique ability to evaluate properties and deliver on key growth initiatives.

"Paul's tenure and broad understanding of healthcare real estate make him a significant asset for Colliers," shares Joseph Fetterman, Executive Vice President, Healthcare Services Group, to whom Rogers will report.

Rogers most recently worked with real estate investment firm Jackson Cross Partners in Wayne, Pennsylvania. As Executive Director of Asset Management, Rogers served as the real estate strategist for one of the fastest growing healthcare systems in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Under his guidance, a once one-hospital system acquired five hospitals and associated properties. In total, Rogers' planning and execution led to the acquisition of more than 425,000 square feet of clinical space.

Previously, Rogers founded Horizon Services & Management Company which managed and repositioned real estate assets of clients including county and municipal courts and regional financial institutions. Specifically, the firm assisted property owners and developers with equity capitalization of land development projects. Additionally, Rogers served as President of The Polaris Group, Inc. and Director of Acquisitions at the Scully Company, where he developed institutional equity investment in several multi-family joint ventures.

Colliers International's global footprint and steady growth is particularly compelling to Rogers. "I am looking forward to translating my work and growing the medical healthcare real estate activity within the mid-Atlantic region to Colliers' global portfolio."

"Philadelphia is well regarded for its eds and meds - home to 15 major health systems. At Colliers we seek to offer our clients exceptional insight and specialization in every asset class and Paul is just what the doctor ordered. We are excited to have him on our Colliers Healthcare Services team." said Doug Sayer, President & CEO of Colliers in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Rogers is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and its Center for Real Estate and Urban Economic Studies. He was awarded a fellowship by the Society of Real Estate Appraisers.

Paul resides in Haverford, Pennsylvania with his wife Francie, where they raised their four sons, Stuart, Charlie, Peter and Ted. Paul is a member of the Board of Directors of The Lower Merion Symphony, enjoys tennis, pickle ball, golf and horseback riding.

View this press release online at:

https://www2.colliers.com/en/News/Philadelphia/Medical-Real-Estate-Expert-Paul-Rogers-Joins-Colliers

###

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 15:21:03 UTC
