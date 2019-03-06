Colliers International : Melissa Molyneaux Receives Everest Club Designation

Reno, NV, 3/4/2019
- The Reno office of Colliers International, a leading commercial real estate firm in the Northern Nevada area, is proud to congratulate Executive Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Office Services Melissa Molyneaux, SIOR, CCIM
on earning the Everest Club Designation.
This designation is highly sought after and extremely difficult to attain within Colliers International. The Everest Club recognizes the top 10% of all Colliers professionals in brokerage, valuation and Corporate Solutions across the Americas based on revenue production.
In 2018, Molyneaux transacted over 700,000 square feet of commercial property, totaling over $75 million in volume. Contributing to this success was the sale of the US Bank Centre, a 106,463 square foot Class A office building at 5190 Neil Road. Molyneaux also orchestrated the 17,776 square foot renewal and expansion of Aerion Corporation at 5190 Neil Road for the new ownership group, adding to the assets value. In addition, she sold the 78,240 square foot office building located at 1575 Delucchi Lane known as Meadow Wood Crown Plaza while retaining the lease listing to assist the new owner with their value-add asset.About Colliers International
Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.
Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com
, Twitter @Colliers
or LinkedIn
.
For further information, please contact:
Monique Orr
Operations Manager
Colliers International | Reno
5520 Kietzke Lane, Suite 300
Reno, NV 89511
+1 775 823 6628
monique.orr@colliers.com