Colliers International : Molly Hughes joins Colliers International's Greenville office as a Marketing Coordinator

06/14/2019 | 09:34am EDT
Author: Liz McCary
Date Published: 06/14/2019

Greenville, SC - Molly Hughes has joined Colliers International | South Carolina's Greenville office as a Marketing Coordinator.

In her role, Molly will spearhead marketing efforts for the Greenville office, including property marketing, digital marketing strategies, designing materials for client projects and proposals, developing press releases and more.

"Molly's digital marketing expertise will elevate our marketing platform statewide," said Liz McCary, Vice President of Marketing for Colliers International | South Carolina. "Molly curates marketing efforts that lead to long-term relationships and ultimately grows the success of the company and our clients."

Molly has a 7-year background representing premium brands on a digital scale, with an expertise in email marketing, social media marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click advertising.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 13:33:03 UTC
