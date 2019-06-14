Colliers International : Molly Hughes joins Colliers International's Greenville office as a Marketing Coordinator

Author: Liz McCary

Greenville, SC - Molly Hughes has joined Colliers International | South Carolina's Greenville office as a Marketing Coordinator.

In her role, Molly will spearhead marketing efforts for the Greenville office, including property marketing, digital marketing strategies, designing materials for client projects and proposals, developing press releases and more.

"Molly's digital marketing expertise will elevate our marketing platform statewide," said Liz McCary, Vice President of Marketing for Colliers International | South Carolina. "Molly curates marketing efforts that lead to long-term relationships and ultimately grows the success of the company and our clients."

Molly has a 7-year background representing premium brands on a digital scale, with an expertise in email marketing, social media marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay-Per-Click advertising.