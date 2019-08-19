Log in
Colliers International : Partners with Habitat for Humanity in Pacific, WA

08/19/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Puget Sound offices take on a house-building project in Pacific, WA

Colliers' Seattle and Bellevue offices recently achieved a major milestone in their 'Colliers Cares' initiative to help make our community a greater place to live. After raising more than $5,000 to facilitate a build day with Habitat for Humanity, 17 Colliers team members joined Habitat employees, AmeriCorps personnel and other volunteers to literally raise the walls of a new house in Pacific, WA. They also dug trenches and laid pipe for plumbing and water drainage. At day's end, all were exhausted, but proud to have helped make home ownership possible in one of the most expensive areas of the country.

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:01:11 UTC
