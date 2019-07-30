Colliers International : President & CEO Doug Sayer Philadelphia Inquirer 2019 “Influencer of Real Estate” Award Recipient

As President & CEO of Colliers in Philadelphia, Doug is both a steward of our 100-year-old firm - and a catalyst for its future. Driven by a credo of "if you're not changing, you're not growing," Doug continually seeks

Winners were evaluated by an expert panel judges reviewing individuals who shaped, changed, and transformed the industry. Winners bring a mix of credentials, viewpoints and backgrounds from all walks of the Real Estate Industry. From the countless nominations Mr. Sayer was selected as part of 24 winners who will be honored at an awards ceremony, as well as profiled in a special section on the Sunday Inquirer on July 20th.

July 19, 2019 [Philadelphia, PA]- Douglas Sayer, President/CEO of Colliers | Philadelphia has been selected as Philadelphia Inquirer's 2019 Influencer of Real EstateWinner. This awards program honors Philadelphia's leading real estate professionals who are rising higher than the rest.

ways to add value and remain competitive in the face of disruption. His oversight encompasses development of services, specialties, resources and talent throughout six offices in the tri-state region. The end result is Colliers' position today in Philadelphia - that of a top global commercial real estate provider offering a comprehensive line of services but with a uniquely home grown feel. Among the competition, Colliers delivers a differentiated level of service that is entrepreneurial, locally serviced, and personable.

"I am honored to accept this award. Personally, I feel the award should be shared with our entire team whose support and collaborative efforts have produced results for our clients along with our mission to continue to grow and excel within the nurturing culture we have so long enjoyed."

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday, July 25, 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Crystal Tea Room in Philadelphia, PA. The event agenda includes a network reception and a panel discussing the Future of the 10- year Tax Abatement. Panel discussion run by Caitlin McCabe of The Philadelphia Inquirer followed by a formal lunch.

For tickets, visit: www.inquirer.com/realestateinfluencers. For more event information, please contact Angelica Irizarry, Event Coordinator at The Philadelphia Inquirer at airizarry@inquirer.com.

###

About Colliers International

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.