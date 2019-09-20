Colliers International : Rancho Bernardo Industrial Building Sold for $9.5 Million

SAN DIEGO - September 18, 2019 - Colliers InternationalSan Diego Region announces the sale of a 46,936-square foot, stand-alone industrial building located in San Diego's Rancho Bernardo neighborhood for $9,500,000.

Evan McDonald, SIOR of Colliers International represented the buyer, Alfa Partners, LLC in the off-market transaction. The seller, 12375 World Trade Drive L.P., was represented by Ryan Sparks, SIOR and Bill Dolan of CBRE.

'The building was purchased by an investor who plans on leasing the facility to a prospective tenant,' said Evan McDonald, SIOR Senior Vice President at Colliers

International. 'As with this sale, occupier activity in San Diego continues to be robust, particularly in the central, in-fill industrial markets like Rancho Bernardo. Kearny Mesa and Miramar.'

The property is located at 12375 World Trade Drive, San Diego, CA. The highly functional industrial building is equipped with multiple dock and grade door positions, ESFR sprinkler capacity and 24' clear height, among other features.

