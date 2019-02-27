Colliers International : Rauxa Expands in Seattle

New, Larger Location to Facilitate and Accommodate West Coast Growth

SEATTLE - Rauxa, the largest independent, woman-owned advertising agency in the United States, recently expanded its Seattle location through a new commitment at 1000 2nd Avenue. The firm will move to 11,310 square feet in the building from its current location at the Colonial Grand Pacific this Spring.

Colliers International's Connor McClain represented Rauxa in the transaction, which more than doubled the agency's previous office space. Chris Moe from Kidder Matthews acted on behalf of the sublandlord.

Rauxa will occupy the entire 37th floor at 1000 2nd Avenue, located at 2nd Avenue and Spring Street in the city's downtown district. Martin Selig Real Estate owns the 448,100-square-foot, Class A office property built in 1986. Rauxa's space includes a private deck.

Mr. McClain noted that, 'Rauxa is in significant growth mode on the West Coast, with Seattle as one of its major hubs and the primary location for serving Northwest-based clients including Alaska Airlines and Microsoft, as well as Outback Steakhouse and other global brands. The space acquired at 1000 2nd Avenue will reflect the company's 'Bold. Results.' brand, and serve as both a recruitment tool and a visual symbol of the innovative thinking it offers clients.'

'Seattle has been a growth epicenter for Rauxa since we opened our doors there three years ago,' related Gina Alshuler, Rauxa's President & CEO. 'We are beyond excited about our new home, which will allow us to continue expanding our full-service office in Seattle, making us even more of a destination for great brands and the best talent in the industry.'

Rauxa's former 4,560-square-foot office at the Colonial Grand Pacific has been subleased through Mr. McClain.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in the Puget Sound Region, follow @CI_PugetSound on Twitter or check out the website at www.colliers.com/seattle.

For further information, please contact:

Mary Ryan, Marketing & Research Director

Colliers International

Phone: +1 206 223 1438

Email: mary.ryan@colliers.com