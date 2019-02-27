Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Colliers International : Rauxa Expands in Seattle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:15pm EST

New, Larger Location to Facilitate and Accommodate West Coast Growth

SEATTLE - Rauxa, the largest independent, woman-owned advertising agency in the United States, recently expanded its Seattle location through a new commitment at 1000 2nd Avenue. The firm will move to 11,310 square feet in the building from its current location at the Colonial Grand Pacific this Spring.

Colliers International's Connor McClain represented Rauxa in the transaction, which more than doubled the agency's previous office space. Chris Moe from Kidder Matthews acted on behalf of the sublandlord.

Rauxa will occupy the entire 37th floor at 1000 2nd Avenue, located at 2nd Avenue and Spring Street in the city's downtown district. Martin Selig Real Estate owns the 448,100-square-foot, Class A office property built in 1986. Rauxa's space includes a private deck.

Mr. McClain noted that, 'Rauxa is in significant growth mode on the West Coast, with Seattle as one of its major hubs and the primary location for serving Northwest-based clients including Alaska Airlines and Microsoft, as well as Outback Steakhouse and other global brands. The space acquired at 1000 2nd Avenue will reflect the company's 'Bold. Results.' brand, and serve as both a recruitment tool and a visual symbol of the innovative thinking it offers clients.'

'Seattle has been a growth epicenter for Rauxa since we opened our doors there three years ago,' related Gina Alshuler, Rauxa's President & CEO. 'We are beyond excited about our new home, which will allow us to continue expanding our full-service office in Seattle, making us even more of a destination for great brands and the best talent in the industry.'

Rauxa's former 4,560-square-foot office at the Colonial Grand Pacific has been subleased through Mr. McClain.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading global real estate services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our 14,000 enterprising people work collaboratively to provide expert advice and services to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 20 years, our experienced leadership team, owning more than 40% of our equity, have delivered industry-leading investment returns for shareholders. In 2018, corporate revenues were $2.8 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates), with more than $26 billion of assets under management.

Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers and LinkedIn. To see the latest news on Colliers International in the Puget Sound Region, follow @CI_PugetSound on Twitter or check out the website at www.colliers.com/seattle.

For further information, please contact:

Mary Ryan, Marketing & Research Director
Colliers International
Phone: +1 206 223 1438
Email: mary.ryan@colliers.com

Disclaimer

Colliers International Group Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 00:14:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:45pHSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) and Persons Closely Associated with PMDRs - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
PU
07:45pHCL TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Flexible Multi-Band Mobile Backhaul Solution Enabled by Xilinx RFSOC Platform to meet the growing demands of the 5G network
PU
07:45pSANSIRI PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2018
PU
07:45pKENYA AIRWAYS : It will take more than signatures to save African air transport
AQ
07:45pSANSIRI PUBLIC : Audited Yearly and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
07:44pSYNEOS (SYNH) LOSSES ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces First Investigation of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
GL
07:43pAFFINOR GROWERS : Issues Correction to Press Release
AQ
07:42pFibra Inn Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018
GL
07:42pGRANA Y MONTERO SAA : Graña y Montero and GyM Constitute a Guarantee Trust in Favor of the Peruvian State to Ensure the Amount That Contributes to the Payment of the Potential Civil Compensation
BU
07:41pCANADIAN PRESS NEWSALERT : Scheer calls for Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
2APPLE : APPLE : self-driving car layoffs give hints to division's direction
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
4Big Bristol-Myers Shareholder Opposes Celgene Deal
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : BlackBerry sues Twitter for patent infringement

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.